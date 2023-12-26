Crime - Search for suspected thief: helicopter also deployed

After a series of thefts from vehicles, the police in the Eifel region searched for the perpetrators with a large contingent - and were ultimately successful. A police helicopter was also involved in the operation, as the investigators in Bitburg announced on Boxing Day.

A search for the suspect had been underway since Tuesday morning around the villages of Messerich, Wolsfeld, Meckel, Eßlingen and Niederstedem in the Eifel district of Birburg-Prüm. Following a tip-off from a witness, the person was finally arrested in the afternoon. The investigation is still ongoing.

An initial police statement stated that the suspect was probably injured in the upper arm and thigh. The investigators did not initially give any reasons for this. Details of the alleged offences were also still unknown.

Source: www.stern.de