Race against time - Search for survivors continues in Japan's earthquake zone

In Japan, emergency services have continued the search for survivors of the severe earthquake on New Year's Day. On Thursday, more than 50 people were still missing, as the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

It is feared that many people are still under the rubble in the badly affected coastal town of Wajima on the western peninsula of Noto, where a large marketplace burned down and houses were destroyed. It is a race against time for the search and rescue teams: the first 72 hours are considered an extremely critical period in the search for survivors after an earthquake.

In Tokyo, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for a "comprehensive effort" to save as many lives as possible. Meanwhile, the death toll has continued to rise. According to Japanese media reports, at least 78 people have died in Ishikawa Prefecture, which was the hardest hit. Since the violent earthquake on New Year's Day with a magnitude of 7.6, the region on the Sea of Japan has been shaken by more than 150 aftershocks.

