Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsJapanearthquake zonenew yearraceemergenciesearthquakekyodo newsoperational forcetokyo

Search for survivors continues in Japan's earthquake zone

The first 72 hours after an earthquake are considered particularly critical in the search for missing persons. More than 50 people are still missing after the earthquake on New Year's Day.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read

Race against time - Search for survivors continues in Japan's earthquake zone

In Japan, emergency services have continued the search for survivors of the severe earthquake on New Year's Day. On Thursday, more than 50 people were still missing, as the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

It is feared that many people are still under the rubble in the badly affected coastal town of Wajima on the western peninsula of Noto, where a large marketplace burned down and houses were destroyed. It is a race against time for the search and rescue teams: the first 72 hours are considered an extremely critical period in the search for survivors after an earthquake.

In Tokyo, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for a "comprehensive effort" to save as many lives as possible. Meanwhile, the death toll has continued to rise. According to Japanese media reports, at least 78 people have died in Ishikawa Prefecture, which was the hardest hit. Since the violent earthquake on New Year's Day with a magnitude of 7.6, the region on the Sea of Japan has been shaken by more than 150 aftershocks.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

German Federal States

Rain should ease: Flood relief possible

The rain in Lower Saxony is expected to ease on Thursday and in the coming days - this could defuse the tense flood situation in Lower Saxony. A spokesman for the German Weather Service announced on Thursday morning that the situation could finally be said to be easing. Although rain is...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public