Search for motives for Prague attack - Another victim dies after injuries

The 24-year-old gunman shot 13 people and injured 25 others on Thursday. One of the injured victims later died in hospital. Two of the injured were from the United Arab Emirates and one injured person had Dutch citizenship, said Interior Minister Vit Rakusan.

On Friday, the police also confirmed the suspicion that the shooter killed himself after the crime. He was himself a student at Charles University.

Police chief Martin Vondrasek expressed his dismay. He had seen a lot in his 31 years of service, Vondrasek told journalists. "But what I saw yesterday was the most shocking experience of my life."

The Minister of the Interior had already stated on Thursday that there were no indications of a connection to international terrorism. The shooter was therefore a lone perpetrator. He was not known to the police and, according to the investigators, had a "huge arsenal of weapons and ammunition". Referring to research on online networks, police chief Vondrasek said that the perpetrator had been inspired by a "similar case" in Russia this fall.

Nevertheless, the police have since arrested four people for either threatening to copy the crime or advocating it. In response to the bloody attack, police also guarded a number of locations on Friday, including several schools.

The attack was carried out at a Charles University building in the historic center of Prague. According to Vondrasek, officers had already begun searching for the 24-year-old after the man's father was found dead in the village of Hostoun, west of Prague.

The police searched the main building of the Faculty of Philosophy on the assumption that they would find the 24-year-old there at a lecture. However, the shooter entered another building of the faculty and was not found in time.

At around 3 p.m., the first information about shots was finally received. According to Vondrasek, the rapid reaction force was on site within twelve minutes. The shooter's body was found at around 3.20 pm.

The 24-year-old is also suspected of killing a young man and his two-month-old daughter during a walk in the woods on December 15. According to police chief Vondrasek, traces were found on the dead father of the 24-year-old in Hostoun, which made it possible to establish a link between the two cases.

An impromptu memorial with hundreds of candles was set up in front of the university near Prague's famous Charles Bridge, where the head of government, Fiala, also laid flowers. The Czech government declared a national day of mourning on Saturday.

The act was absolutely unprecedented for the Czech Republic, 17-year-old Richard Smaha told the AFP news agency. "This is not America, things like this don't happen in the Czech Republic. I think it's terrible."

Officer Jana Mala spoke of a "tragedy". "When you realize that your children are the same age and that it can happen to anyone at any time, it's terrible," she said.

The crime caused horror beyond the country's borders. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), the White House in Washington and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed their condolences.

Source: www.stern.de