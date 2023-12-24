Skip to content
Search for missing sailor unsuccessful so far

Search for missing sailor unsuccessful so far

Accidents - Search for missing sailor unsuccessful so far

The water police are continuing their search for a 36-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday after a sailing boat capsized on the Elbe in Dresden. The search will continue with two boats over the holidays until nightfall, a spokeswoman for the riot police said on Sunday in response to an inquiry. They are concentrating on the section between Dresden and Riesa.

According to the police, several witnesses had spotted and reported the overturned boat on Thursday afternoon. The two occupants went overboard. The 28-year-old owner of the boat was able to save himself and was brought to safety by the fire department and water police. He was taken to hospital as a precaution. In the meantime, he is being investigated for endangering shipping traffic.

