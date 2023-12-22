Water police - Search for missing sailor on the Elbe continues

After a sailing boat capsized on the Elbe in Dresden-Pieschen, the water police are still searching for a missing man. A helicopter is also being used, according to a spokesperson for the riot police on Friday. The search for the 36-year-old was temporarily suspended on Thursday evening due to darkness.

According to the police, several witnesses had reported the overturned boat on Thursday afternoon. The two occupants had gone overboard. The 28-year-old owner of the boat was able to save himself and was brought to safety by the fire department and water police. The man was taken to hospital as a precaution, a police spokeswoman said on Thursday. His 36-year-old companion remained missing.

Source: www.stern.de