Police - Search for missing sailor interrupted again

Following the capsizing of a sailing boat on the Elbe in Dresden-Pieschen, one of the two sailors is still missing. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the owner of the boat, who managed to save himself, for endangering shipping traffic, according to a spokeswoman for the riot police on Friday. The water police are continuing to search for the missing 36-year-old, and a helicopter is also being used. The operation was interrupted again on Friday evening. According to the spokesperson, the search continued at full speed as long as the light conditions allowed. On Saturday morning, the search will continue as planned in daylight. The search had already been interrupted for the night on Thursday evening.

According to the police, several witnesses had reported the overturned boat on Thursday afternoon. The two occupants had gone overboard. The 28-year-old owner of the boat was able to save himself and was brought to safety by the fire department and water police. The man was taken to hospital as a precaution, a police spokeswoman said on Thursday. His 36-year-old companion remained missing.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de