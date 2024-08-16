- Search for assault on policewoman completed

Two police incidents in the same community and two deaths: Until the investigators clarify the connection between the two cases in Heiligkreuzsteinach (Rhein-Neckar district), it will likely take some time. Many questions remain, said a spokesperson for the Heidelberg Public Prosecutor's Office.

In early July, a woman allegedly killed her husband in a shared apartment with stab wounds to the head and upper body. She remains in custody.

This week, investigators wanted to find evidence related to this suspected murder case on a property in another part of town. However, a resident shot at the police, lightly injuring an officer's hand. Special forces were deployed and later found the suspected shooter dead in the building. The police believe the woman took her own life.

The spokesperson for the Public Prosecutor's Office could not say how the two women are connected or what the suspected wife's relationship is to the now-searched property. The searches were completed on Thursday. What the special forces were looking for and whether they found anything remains unclear.

The police responded to the property due to the suspected shooter, as mentioned in the recent incident. Later, the suspected shooter was found dead, which involved the intervention of the police.

