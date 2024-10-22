Skip to content
Sean's offspring collectively expresses their backing for him.

In the midst of Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing legal disputes, his kids are publicly backing him within the music industry.

 Carmen Simpson
3 min read
The Combs clan exits the Federal Court in the Southern District of New York following a pre-trial...
The Combs clan exits the Federal Court in the Southern District of New York following a pre-trial session connected to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' case, which took place in October, in New York City.

Quincy Brown, 33, along with his siblings Justin, 30, Christian, 26, Chance, 18, and 17-year-old twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs, shared a social media post of them together. Their two-year-old sister Love, their mother Dana Tran, their paternal grandmother Janice Combs, and their father are included in the photo.

Their caption states, "The past month has taken a toll on our family. Some have judged us and our father based on false accusations, conspiracy theories, and unfair narratives spreading on social media. We stand together, supporting each other through it all. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will deter the strength of our family. We miss you and love you, Dad."

The post comes a day after new lawsuits were filed against Sean Combs, seven in total, with two accusers claiming they were minors and allegedly drugged and assaulted by him at the time.

Over 24 lawsuits have been filed against Combs, currently in federal custody awaiting trial in the Southern District of New York on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals for prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

The accusations against the musician and entrepreneur have been ongoing since November 2023, when his former girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him, detailing years of abusive behavior.

Combs denied the allegations and quickly settled the lawsuit with Ventura. The terms of the settlement have remained confidential.

Subsequently, in May, CNN published a 2016 surveillance video presumably supporting an incident from Ventura's lawsuit, showing Combs physically abusing her in a Los Angeles hotel.

Combs later admitted to his actions, stating, "I was appalled when I did it. I'm appalled now. I sought professional help, undergoing therapy and rehab. I asked for God's mercy and forgiveness. I'm truly sorry. I'm committed to being a better man daily. I'm not seeking forgiveness. I'm genuinely sorry."

The siblings' show of support is not their first.

Brown, Christian Combs, and the twins share late Kim Porter as their mother. In September, they joined forces to debunk claims about a self-published book titled "Kim's Lost Words: A journey for justice, from the other side," which claimed to be Porter's memoir and had become a bestseller on Amazon.

"We have witnessed a plethora of hurtful and false rumors spread about our parents' relationship and our mom's tragic passing. We feel compelled to clarify that Porter did not write this book," they stated.

Combs and Porter were on-again, off-again from 1994 to 2007, during which time their son and twin daughters were born. Combs also helped raise Brown, who Porter had with singer Al B. Sure.

Porter passed away in 2018, aged 47. Her death was determined to be due to pneumonia.

She was one of the mothers Combs shared.

Justin Combs' mother is celebrity stylist Misa Hylton, Chance Combs' mother is businesswoman Sarah Chapman, and Love Combs was born to Tran, reportedly a cybersecurity professional.

Despite the challenging circumstances surrounding their father, the Combs family continues to find solace in each other.

The recent social media post by Quincy Brown and his siblings included a caption where they expressed their love for their father, emphasizing their unwavering support amidst the alleged lawsuits and false accusations.

