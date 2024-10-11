Sean "Diddy" Combs will continue to be detained during the upcoming court proceedings.

Judge turns down appeal for hip-hop star Diddy's release from jail. The music mogul is seeking his third chance at bail in his ongoing sex trafficking case, with the trial scheduled for May.

Judge William J. Nardini decided that Diddy would stay behind bars while a panel of three judges examines his latest appeal for release. His legal team had requested reconsideration after two previous judges rejected his release.

Diddy, now 54, has been in jail since his September 16th arrest. He stands accused of using coercion, extortion, threats, and abuse to force women into engaging in sexual activities. Besides sex trafficking and forced labor charges, Diddy, also known for producing music, is linked to interstate sex trafficking, drug-related offenses, kidnapping, bribery, and other serious crimes.

The judge's decision to keep Diddy in jail is related to the ongoing investigation into his alleged involvement in sex trafficking, which involves securities such as potential financial compensation for the victims. Despite his legal team's repeated attempts to secure his release, the panel of judges is reviewing the latest appeal involving securities and bail conditions.

