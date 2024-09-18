Sean 'Diddy' Combs experienced an escalation of accusations over the past year, resulting in his apprehension.

Over the past 11 months, music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with mounting accusations of misconduct and sexual assault, leading to 10 civil lawsuits, a federal human trafficking probe, and his recent arrest and indictment.

Authorities unveiled a three-count indictment against Combs on Tuesday, accusing him of operating a "criminal enterprise" through his business empire that was involved in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, and decades of physical abuse against women, among other charges.

Combs pleaded not guilty to each count: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. A conviction could result in a life sentence in prison.

Various witnesses to Combs' alleged misdeeds have collaborated with investigators, leading to the high-profile searches of Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami in March, according to authorities.

Alongside Combs' legal issues, he has also suffered several personal and public setbacks in response to the allegations, such as the revocation of his honorary Howard University degree and ** symbolic key** to New York City.

Below is a chronology of the major events and allegations against Diddy over the past year.

November 16, 2023: Combs' ex-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, sued the artist for alleged rape, physical abuse, and emotional abuse, as well as sex trafficking, human trafficking, gender-motivated violence, sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit claimed that Combs and other defendants also inflicted years of emotional torture on Ventura and tried to manage all aspects of her private life. The filing in New York City federal court accused Combs of assaulting and beating Ventura in a hotel hallway in March 2016, during which he allegedly threw glass vases at her.

CNN published a 2016 hotel surveillance video earlier this year showing Combs grabbing and beating Ventura and tossing an object at her in the hallway.

November 17, 2023: Combs and Ventura settled their lawsuit the day after it was filed. Both parties issued statements saying the matter was resolved amicably. Combs' attorney, Ben Brafman, stated that the settlement was not an admission of guilt.

November 23, 2023: Two additional women accused Combs of sexual assault in lawsuits filed in New York Supreme Court, just hours before the expiration of the state’s Adult Survivors Act.

The first woman, Joi Dickerson-Neal, had appeared in a music video with Combs and alleged in her lawsuit that he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1991, when she was a Syracuse University student. She also accused Combs of producing a video of the assault and distributing it, known as "revenge porn."

The second woman, Liza Gardner, accused Combs and R&B group Guy member Aaron Hall of battery and sexual assault in 1990, when she was 16 years old. Gardner had initially filed the suit anonymously but later amended it to include her name and additional allegations.

Combs denied the allegations made against him by multiple women through an Instagram post in December 2023, writing, "Sickening allegations have been leveled against me by individuals seeking a quick payday. I want to make it crystal clear: I have not committed any of the deplorable acts being accused of. I will defend my name, my family, and the truth."

December 6, 2023: An anonymous woman, using the pseudonym "Jane Doe," filed a federal lawsuit against Combs and two other defendants in the Southern District of New York, alleging sex trafficking, gang rape, and other wrongdoing. She was 17 at the time of the alleged assault in 2003.

The suit claimed that Combs led a sex trafficking scheme involving "drug and alcohol-induced coercion and transporting her on a private jet to New York City, where she was gang-raped by the three individual defendants at Combs’ studio."

In his December Instagram post, Combs strongly denied the growing accusations against him, stating that the accusers were attempting to "smear my character, destroy my reputation, and tarnish my legacy."

February 26: Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, a former videographer and music producer for Combs, accused Combs in a federal lawsuit of racketeering, sexual assault, sex trafficking, and "grooming."

Jones alleged that Combs made him procure and interact with sex workers and threatened him. He also claimed that Combs served alcoholic beverages laced with drugs to party guests. He claimed to possess video and audio recordings of Combs and his entourage "engaging in serious illegal activity," as per a complaint filed in New York federal court.

Combs' attorney, Shawn Holley, dismissed the allegations, calling Jones' accounts "completely fabricated." She also stated that they had "overwhelming, incontrovertible evidence" that Jones' claims were false.

March 25: Teams of heavily armed federal agents executed high-profile raids on Combs' homes in Los Angeles and the Miami area, using armored vehicles and tactical gear.

The investigations were conducted by Homeland Security Investigations as part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation, as reported by CNN at the time.

March 26: Aaron Dyer, previously representing Combs, disputes the raids on the producer's residences as an excessive use of military-level force.

April 4: Combs becomes a defendant in a lawsuit filed against his son, Christian Combs, in Los Angeles. The complaint, brought forth by Grace O’Marcaigh, a former yacht crew member, alleges that Christian Combs sexually assaulted her in December 2022 while she was working on a boat leased by the Combs family.

Although Diddy is not implicated in the sexual assault accusations, he is included in the liability claims and aiding and abetting allegations.

Regarding the lawsuit, Dyer stated that it contains "fabricated lies and irrelevant facts," and they would attempt to "dismiss this baseless claim."

May 17: CNN releases hotel footage from 2016 which depicts Combs physically assaulting Ventura. This revelation contradicts Combs' past denials of Ventura's claims of assault.

The video, taken at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, shows Combs pursuing Ventura down a hallway while wrapped in a towel. He grabs Ventura by the back of the neck, forces her to the ground, and kicks her, as the video reveals. The footage also contains images of Combs dragging Ventura across the floor and throwing an object at her.

Ventura opted to not comment on the video following her settlement with Combs.

Wigdor, Ventura's attorney, told CNN: "The emotionally distressing video has only served to highlight the disturbing and manipulative behavior of Mr. Combs. Words fall short of expressing the courage and determination it has taken for Ms. Ventura to reveal this."

May 19: Combs apologizes for assaulting Ventura in the recently released CNN video. In an apology video, the producer acknowledges his "unacceptable" behavior and takes "full responsibility" for the actions depicted in the surveillance footage.

"I was ashamed then, and I'm ashamed now," he added. "I sought out professional help. I began going to therapy, rehab, and I asked God for mercy and grace. I'm truly sorry."

The apology video has since been removed from Combs' Instagram.

On the same day, Ventura's attorney, Meredith Firetog, stated that Combs' apology was "more about himself than those he has harmed."

"When multiple women came forward to accuse him, he denied everything, suggesting that his victims were seeking financial gain. The fact that he felt compelled to apologize only after his repeated denials were proven false demonstrates his desperation, and no one shall be swayed by his insincere words," Firetog added.

May 21: Crystal McKinney, a former model and MTV contest winner, files a federal lawsuit accusing Diddy of drugging and sexually assaulting her following a Men's Fashion Week event in New York City. She was 22 at the time.

CNN did not receive a comment from Combs' attorneys in response to the lawsuit.

May 23: April Lampros, who met Diddy in 1994 during her studies at New York's Fashion Institute of Technology, files a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court against Diddy. The lawsuit accuses Combs of sexual assault, battery, assault, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and violation of the victims of gender-motivated violence protection law.

Lampros claimed that Combs had sexually assaulted her on four occasions from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s.

CNN did not receive a response from Combs' attorneys regarding the lawsuit.

May 29: CNN reports that federal investigators are preparing to present Combs' accusers before a grand jury, citing two sources familiar with the investigation. This development could signal a significant escalation of the government's investigation into Combs.

Sources informed CNN that the majority of the plaintiffs who had filed lawsuits against Combs had already been interviewed by federal investigators. Furthermore, some of the plaintiffs were offering evidence to help the investigators.

A representative from Homeland Security Investigations refused to comment on the existence of a grand jury during that time, but did confirm that the investigation was still active.

June 10: Combs relinquishes his symbolic key to New York City after receiving a letter from Mayor Eric Adams, expressing Adams' dismay over the video depicting Combs physically assaulting Ventura.

June 7: Howard University's Board of Trustees unanimously revokes the honorary degree granted to Combs in 2014, stating that he is no longer deserving of the institution's highest honor. The university also returned Combs' $1 million donation and terminated a $1 million pledge agreement with the Sean Combs Foundation.

July 3: Adria English, a former adult film actress, accuses Combs of sex trafficking and sexual assault in a federal lawsuit filed in New York. The lawsuit alleges that Combs and other defendants used English as "a sexual plaything for the enjoyment and financial gain of others" during parties at several of the producer's homes.

The complaint also alleges that Combs pushed English into participating in prostitution and the sex trade between 2006 and 2009.

Regardless of the number of lawsuits filed against him, Combs' attorney, Jonathan Davis, argued that he has never engaged in sexual assault or sex trafficking in response to the lawsuit.

September 11: Singer Dawn Richard, a former member of Danity Kane, submits a lawsuit accusing Combs of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and false imprisonment, among other claims. She also reported witnessing Combs brutally assault Ventura while they were together in the 2000s.

Erica Wolff, Combs' attorney, refuted the allegations in a statement to CNN and claimed that Richard had a monetary motivation. "It's unfortunate that Ms. Richard has abandoned their 20-year friendship in an attempt to get money from him," the statement said, in part. "Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court."

September 16: Combs was arrested in New York City after a grand jury voted to charge him with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to his attorney, Combs had moved to New York several days prior to the arrest in anticipation of the charges, and negotiations for his surrender had been ongoing.

September 17: A comprehensive indictment against Combs was made public, revealing the three charges against him and accusing the music mogul of creating a "criminal enterprise" whose members and associates engaged in various crimes, including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

The prosecutors alleged that Combs had perpetuated decades of abuse and coercion against women and others in his circle to satisfy his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his actions. In addition to allegations of physical abuse against women, the prosecutors accused Combs of orchestrating extended, drug-fueled sex performances called "Freak Offs" between victims and sex workers.

Combs pleaded not guilty in court hours after the indictment was unsealed. He was denied bail, and a judge ruled that he would remain in custody throughout the trial, a decision Combs' attorneys vowed to challenge.

September 18: Combs is projected to appear in court.

CNN's Nicki Brown, John Miller, Eric Levenson, Alli Rosenbloom, Kristina Sgueglia, Lisa Respers France, and Sandra Gonzalez contributed to this report.

