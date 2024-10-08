Sean Combs' mother expresses deep sadness and despair over the accusations levied against him.

The artist and business magnate is presently detained in federal prison, waiting for his trial in the Southern District of New York. He's been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and facilitating prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Combs is additionally confronting several civil lawsuits, accusing him of various sex-related misconduct and illegal activities.

Janice Combs, his mother, made a statement on Sunday through her lawyer, which was disseminated on social media.

"I speak to you today as a mother, deeply troubled and grief-stricken by the accusations leveled against my son, Sean Combs," her statement started.

"It's heart-wrenching to witness my son judged not by the truth, but by a story fabricated from lies," she wrote. "To bear witness to what appears to be a public lynching of my son before he's had the chance to establish his innocence is a pain too intense to put into words."

The case has brought attention to the music mogul's alleged private life off the spotlight. In their indictment, federal prosecutors mention "Freak Offs," Sean Combs' nickname for elaborate sex shows, where he's accused of drugging and coercing victims into performing extended sex acts with male sex workers, starting around 2009.

Janice Combs also referred to a surveillance video obtained by CNN, which showed Sean Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

"My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he had ever been violent towards an ex-girlfriend, even though the hotel's surveillance footage proved otherwise," she wrote in her statement. "Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or too complicated to be believed."

Sean Combs initially denied allegations of abusing Ventura, which were included in a lawsuit she filed before the video was made public. After the video was released, he apologized.

"I was horrified when I did it. I'm horrified now. I went and sought help. I started going to therapy and rehabilitation," Combs stated in a video he shared on social media a few days after the broadcast. "I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to becoming a better man day by day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

His mother wrote that she believes her son's "civil legal team decided to settle the ex-girlfriend's lawsuit rather than contest it, resulting in a ripple effect as the federal government used this decision against my son, interpreting it as an admission of guilt."

"It's important to recognize that none of us, regardless of our status, are immune to fear or mistakes," she wrote. "Being untruthful about one issue does not mean my son is guilty of the heinous accusations and the severe charges leveled against him."

Last week, Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee, along with the AVA Law Group, announced they had been retained by at least 120 additional men and women "to pursue cases in civil court" against Combs.

CNN has reached out to attorneys for Combs for comment on his mother's statement.

In light of the ongoing legal battles, Sean Combs has expressed his desire to shift his focus towards entertainment once his legal issues are resolved, stating, "I miss performing and creating music for my fans, and I cannot wait to return to entertainment when this is all over."

Despite the allegations and legal battles, Sean Combs' entertainment career continues to thrive, with numerous projects and collaborations still in the works.

Read also: