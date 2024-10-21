Sean Combs, known as 'Diddy', becomes a named defendant in at least six fresh legal cases; additional celebrities reportedly implicated

For the initial time in the escalating lawsuits against Combs, other well-known individuals are mentioned and accused of taking part in an alleged assault in one lawsuit, although they remain unidentified.

Three claimants, two of whom are females and the remaining three are males, have been presented under names such as Jane Doe and John Doe. All but one assert that they were drugged by Combs.

In a lawsuit submitted by one Jane Doe, she claims she was only 13 in the year 2000, when she was invited by a limo driver to attend an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty arranged by Combs in New York City. After ingesting a beverage, Doe's complaint claims she felt dizzy, and she searched for a place to rest. Combs, accompanied by an unnamed male celebrity and an unnamed female celebrity, entered the bedroom where she was resting.

Five lawsuits were filed in federal court in New York and one in New York Superior Court on Sunday, which contain allegations of rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment, battery, or false imprisonment against Combs between 2000 and 2022 in New York, Los Angeles, or Las Vegas. All of the alleged incidents took place at parties that were supposedly hosted by Combs.

“You’re all set to party!” Combs reportedly told Doe, according to her complaint.

The unnamed male celebrity then allegedly raped Doe, her lawsuit claims, while Combs and the unnamed female celebrity watched. Combs then allegedly raped Doe with the other two celebrities watching, according to her lawsuit.

The most recent lawsuits add to six others filed against Combs by Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee and co-counsel Andrew Van Arsdale, who previously declared they were representing at least 120 supposed victims of Combs, including minors.

When reached for comment on the latest filings, representatives for Combs referred CNN to a previous statement from his attorneys in which they denied the allegations in six other lawsuits filed by Buzbee’s firm last week.

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have complete confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process,” Combs’ attorneys said in the statement. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone -- adult or minor, man or woman.”

Federal prosecutors have accused Combs of running a “criminal enterprise” through his business empire that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, and decades of physical abuse against women, among other allegations. He has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs is held in custody in New York as he awaits trial, scheduled to commence in May.

Over the weekend, his attorneys requested the judge overseeing his federal case to issue an order prohibiting potential witnesses and their attorneys from speaking about the allegations against Combs.

“This Court should exercise its discretion in issuing an order requiring all potential witnesses and their counsel to refrain from making extrajudicial statements that have a substantial likelihood to interfere with Mr. Combs’s trial or otherwise prejudice the due administration of justice,” Combs’ lawyers wrote to the judge.

Since November 2023, at least 25 civil lawsuits have been filed against Combs with allegations of sexual assault or misconduct. The initial lawsuit, submitted by his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, was settled the next day. The other cases remain active.

Combs has denied the allegations.

Prosecutors have stated that their criminal investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges or defendants could be added in a potential superseding indictment.

CNN’s Kara Scannell contributed to this reporting. (Paraphrased)

In light of the ongoing legal battles, individuals in the entertainment industry may want to exercise caution in associating with Combs, given the accusations of sexual misconduct and assault against him.

Despite the numerous lawsuits accusing him of various forms of misconduct, including rape and sexual assault, Combs continues to maintain his innocence and has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Read also: