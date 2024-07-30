- Seals station is killing off the first whiner of the season.

After several weeks at the Friedrichskoog seal station, the first three pups of this year's breeding season have been released back into the wild. "Bosse", weighing 25.5 kilograms, was released into the Wadden Sea, as the seal station reported. The pup was found in St. Peter-Ording in May, weighing 8.3 kilograms and with bite injuries, and was transferred to the station for rearing.

"Monty", who was admitted as a premature birth from the island of Föhr at the end of May, and "Nanna", found on Pellworm at the beginning of June, were also released into the wild. According to the seal station, 273 young seals have been taken in for rearing since mid-May. Although the main birthing season is coming to an end, seals are still being born on the sandbanks. The pups born in the last few days and weeks are still being nursed and need peace, the seal station reported.

The Waters of the Wadden Sea served as the home for "Bosse" after his release from the seal station. Despite the arrival of the main birthing season, newborn seals continue to find refuge and nourishment in the rich ecosystem of the Wadden Sea.

