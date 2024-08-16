- Sea dog stock in the Lower Wadden Sea constant

The number of seals in the Lower Saxony Wadden Sea remains stable. This summer, 8,557 animals were spotted from two aircraft, as announced by the Lower Saxony State Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety (LAVES) in Oldenburg. While this is around 350 fewer than last year, a specific area could not be overflown due to a military exercise taking place there. Typically, around 300 seals with their young can be found in that area.

Seals are considered an important indicator of the Wadden Sea's health by LAVES. Their numbers and health status reflect the quality of the water and the abundance of fish.

Overall, the animals appeared healthy and mobile. No signs of possible viral diseases were found. Dead and visibly sick animals, which had to be euthanized, are being examined by the state office.

The counting was done over ten flights between the Ems and Elbe rivers from mid-June to mid-August. According to LAVES, the weather conditions were optimal. In the summer, seals often rest on sandbanks, making them easier to observe.

