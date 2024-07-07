Golf - Scotsman Ferguson wins Langer's farewell tournament

Scottish golfer Ewen Ferguson won the farewell tournament of German golf legend Bernhard Langer at the 35th BMW International Open in Eichenried, Munich. The 28-year-old finished with a total of 270 strokes, 18 under par, two strokes better than the closest competition. Langer, who last competed on the DP World Tour, missed the cut and was therefore not present in the decisive rounds.

Ferguson could enjoy over $425,000 (approximately €390,000) in prize money for his third win on the DP World Tour. The tournament had a total prize pool of $2.5 million (approximately €2.3 million). German golfer Jeremy Paul, from Mannheim, finished tied for 20th place as the best of the 16 German players.

Paul, the best German

Martin Kaymer (Mettmann), who was the only German to win the tournament in 2008, finished tied for 32nd place. "It was extremely inspiring to play this tournament with Langer," said the 39-year-old Kaymer, who also shed a "tear or two" during Langer's farewell. Olympian Matti Schmid from Regensburg was tied with Kaymer in the Munich rain.

Langer raves about the farewell tournament

The 66-year-old Langer was emotionally bid farewell at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, which attracted 56,000 spectators this week. "It was an incredible atmosphere," said Langer. The two-time Major winner spent some more days in Germany, meeting family and friends. He was not seen on the premises on Sunday.

"It was really fun and enjoyable," said Langer. "The emotions were very big and very deep." Langer, who underwent surgery on his left Achilles tendon in February, will no longer compete on the DP World Tour. However, he continues his career. During the emotional farewell, he fought back tears.

Bernhard Langer, a renowned golfer from Germany, had a memorable farewell at the BMW International Open in Munich, his hometown in Bavaria. The BMW Open, a tournament on the DP World Tour, saw Scottish golfer Ewen Ferguson emerge as the victor, capturing his third win on the tour. Despite missing the cut, German golfer Bernhard Langer, who last competed on the DP World Tour, was present at the farewell tournament, inspiring fellow German players like Martin Kaymer and Matti Schmid. Martin Kaymer, another prominent German golfer, finished tied for 32nd place at the BMW International Open, calling it an inspiring experience to play alongside Langer. The BMW International Open, played at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, attracted over 56,000 spectators, who bid a heartfelt farewell to Bernhard Langer, who despite undergoing surgery on his left Achilles tendon, continues his golf career outside the DP World Tour.

Read also: