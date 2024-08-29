Skip to content
Yearly, top-tier radio creators from Germany are honored in Hamburg, featuring an impressive lineup. This year, both techno and schlager genres are part of the celebration.

At the German Radio Awards event, dancing is permitted. Scooter intends to increase the temperature and generate energy.

At the upcoming German Radioprize event, a wide range of musical preferences will be covered. Fans of Schlager and techno will both leave satisfied. As mentioned by Norddeutsche Rundfunk (NDR) in Hamburg, Scooter and Beatrice Egli will also perform on September 5th at the Neue Flora in Hamburg. Alongside them, you'll see performances from rapper Badmómzjay, singers Samu Haber and Michael Schulte, electro-pop band ClockClock, and DJ Lost Frequencies.

This event will also be live-streamed and broadcasted by various public and private radio stations. The evening will be filled with award presentations in ten categories. Among the presenters are actress Petra Schmidt-Schaller, presenter Steven Gätjen, "Checker Tobi" Tobias Krell, presenter and podcaster Sophia Passmann, literary critic Denis Scheck, and Schlager singer Beatrice Egli. Known as the most prestigious award in the industry, the German Radioprize.

The German Radioprize itself is the most prestigious award in the industry. On the night of the awards, Beatrice Egli will not only perform but also present an award.

