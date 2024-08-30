Scientists Stumble Upon Unusual Marine Life Depths

Down in the heart of the southern Pacific Ocean, an exploration group might've uncovered around twenty previously unseen marine creatures. The Schmidt Ocean Institute shared that they managed to record a live Promachoteuthis squid, marking a groundbreaking moment in research. Furthermore, an untouched underwater mountain, towering at over 3 kilometers, was detected and studied. This majestic mountain is a territory for a bustling deep-sea habitat.

During this extraordinary expedition, a Casper squid was spotted, the first observation of the species in the southern Pacific, as emphasized by a marine research organization. In addition, two elusive Bathyphysa jellyfish, better known as "flying spaghetti monsters," were observed swimming gracefully in the deep sea.

Unusual sea cucumbers and starfish

Utilizing an automated underwater vehicle, the researchers ventured into an approximately 800 square meter area teeming with peculiar deep-sea corals, filled with wondrous inhabitants such as rockfish, starfish, and massive king crabs. They also captured stunning images of some strangely shaped sea cucumbers (Chaunacops).

The undiscovered underwater mountains of the southeastern Pacific showcase a breathtaking variety of unique species that are not present anywhere else, the team revealed.

Under the guidance of oceanographers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute, a team investigated a portion of the infamous Chile Ridge, a deep-sea mountain range formed at the edge of two separating tectonic plates. Their discovery sheds light on the incredible biodiversity that thrives in these underwater ecosystems, said Tomer Ketter from the Schmidt Ocean Institute.

