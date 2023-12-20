Skip to content
Science and practice: first university school planned

The first university school in Saxony-Anhalt could be established in Magdeburg. Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg wants to work together with the integrated comprehensive school IGS Willy Brandt to achieve this, according to a statement on Wednesday at the signing of the cooperation...

View of the entrance area of the university in Magdeburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Magdeburg - Science and practice: first university school planned

The first university school in Saxony-Anhalt could be established in Magdeburg. Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg wants to work together with the integrated comprehensive school IGS Willy Brandt to achieve this, according to a statement on Wednesday at the signing of the cooperation agreement. The aim is to test innovative teaching and learning concepts as well as practical teacher training.

IGS Willy Brandt will soon be moving into a new building near the university campus. The school offers joint lessons from Year 5 to Year 8 and awards all general school-leaving qualifications. The Abitur can be obtained after 12 or 13 years.

