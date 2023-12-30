Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsdisputespdgermanymanuela schwesigfederal governmentgovernmentturn of the yearTerminationgerman press agencyafdmecklenburg-vorpommernheavyfederal states

Schwesig urges Berlin traffic lights to end the dispute

In addition to concerns about rising prices and high refugee numbers, many people are being driven by the controversies in the traffic lights, according to Schwerin's head of government Schwesig. She is calling for an end to the dispute and good compromise solutions.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
2 min read
Manuela Schwesig (SPD), Minister President of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, speaks at a press conference.....aussiedlerbote.de
Manuela Schwesig (SPD), Minister President of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, speaks at a press conference. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Government - Schwesig urges Berlin traffic lights to end the dispute

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Minister President Manuela Schwesig (SPD) has called on the federal government to reach compromises and good solutions in order to create more trust in political action. "The most important thing for the new year is for the traffic light system to stop arguing and instead come to sensible decisions together, which it then carries through," Schwesig told the German Press Agency in Schwerin.

The open conflicts overshadowed positive developments and successes in state politics, stoked fears among the population and intensified protests. "And the AfD is gathering this protest," said Schwesig, referring to the high poll ratings of the party, which is classified as right-wing extremist in some areas, particularly in the east, and the upcoming state elections in 2024.

The SPD politician cited the federal government's financial plans as the most recent example. The requirements of the constitutional judges in Karlsruhe would have ensured that less money could now be spent and therefore savings would have to be made. "But I don't think it's right of the federal government to cut financial support for agriculture overnight," said Schwesig in response to the plans to cut tax breaks for farmers.

"A farmer has to look after his animals 365 days a year, sow the seeds and nurture the plants so that the harvest is good. In doing so, they ensure that we have enough food at affordable prices, even in times of crisis," explained Schwesig. It would be unacceptable to withdraw support from this sector now.

There are proposals from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as to where savings could be made instead, such as the company car privilege for hybrid vehicles. "We also have the Growth Opportunities Act in the Mediation Committee of the Bundesrat and Bundestag, with which we are to support the economy with six billion euros. We cannot introduce new support measures on the one hand and at the same time withdraw support from a systemically relevant sector such as agriculture. Then it would be right to find a solution there first," said Schwesig.

However, the current debate on the federal budget also shows that the federal government cannot meet its current expenditure, additional funding for the military and investments in the future all at the same time with the money available. "The federal government must be able to finance future investments, for example in renewable energies, through loans," emphasized Schwesig. She thus renewed her call for a reform of the debt brake, which has met with rejection, particularly from the FDP. She believes a debt rule is important, but it should be limited to social and personnel expenditure and allow loans for investments that will benefit future generations, said the Minister President.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The inscription "Locked" lights up on a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

A7: Closure between Othmarschen and Elbtunnel

Due to an emergency measure in the Altona Tunnel construction section, only one lane of the Autobahn 7 can be used between Othmarschen and the Elbe Tunnel southbound from 7 a.m. on Saturday morning until probably 10 a.m. on Sunday. Major damage to the drainage channel had been detected and...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Changeable in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia

In the federal states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia affected by the floods, scattered rain and wind is expected on the last weekend of the year. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will remain partly cloudy. In Saxony, there will be isolated thunderstorms on Saturday...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public

Latest

The inscription "Locked" lights up on a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

A7: Closure between Othmarschen and Elbtunnel

Due to an emergency measure in the Altona Tunnel construction section, only one lane of the Autobahn 7 can be used between Othmarschen and the Elbe Tunnel southbound from 7 a.m. on Saturday morning until probably 10 a.m. on Sunday. Major damage to the drainage channel had been detected and...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Changeable in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia

In the federal states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia affected by the floods, scattered rain and wind is expected on the last weekend of the year. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will remain partly cloudy. In Saxony, there will be isolated thunderstorms on Saturday...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public