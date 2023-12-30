Government - Schwesig urges Berlin traffic lights to end the dispute

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Minister President Manuela Schwesig (SPD) has called on the federal government to reach compromises and good solutions in order to create more trust in political action. "The most important thing for the new year is for the traffic light system to stop arguing and instead come to sensible decisions together, which it then carries through," Schwesig told the German Press Agency in Schwerin.

The open conflicts overshadowed positive developments and successes in state politics, stoked fears among the population and intensified protests. "And the AfD is gathering this protest," said Schwesig, referring to the high poll ratings of the party, which is classified as right-wing extremist in some areas, particularly in the east, and the upcoming state elections in 2024.

The SPD politician cited the federal government's financial plans as the most recent example. The requirements of the constitutional judges in Karlsruhe would have ensured that less money could now be spent and therefore savings would have to be made. "But I don't think it's right of the federal government to cut financial support for agriculture overnight," said Schwesig in response to the plans to cut tax breaks for farmers.

"A farmer has to look after his animals 365 days a year, sow the seeds and nurture the plants so that the harvest is good. In doing so, they ensure that we have enough food at affordable prices, even in times of crisis," explained Schwesig. It would be unacceptable to withdraw support from this sector now.

There are proposals from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as to where savings could be made instead, such as the company car privilege for hybrid vehicles. "We also have the Growth Opportunities Act in the Mediation Committee of the Bundesrat and Bundestag, with which we are to support the economy with six billion euros. We cannot introduce new support measures on the one hand and at the same time withdraw support from a systemically relevant sector such as agriculture. Then it would be right to find a solution there first," said Schwesig.

However, the current debate on the federal budget also shows that the federal government cannot meet its current expenditure, additional funding for the military and investments in the future all at the same time with the money available. "The federal government must be able to finance future investments, for example in renewable energies, through loans," emphasized Schwesig. She thus renewed her call for a reform of the debt brake, which has met with rejection, particularly from the FDP. She believes a debt rule is important, but it should be limited to social and personnel expenditure and allow loans for investments that will benefit future generations, said the Minister President.

Source: www.stern.de