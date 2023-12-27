People - Schwesig recognizes Schäuble's work as shaping history

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Minister-President Manuela Schwesig (SPD) has praised Wolfgang Schäuble' s work as having made history in Germany. "President of the Bundestag, finance minister, interior minister, parliamentary group leader, head of the Federal Chancellery - he took on a variety of offices and filled them all with his very own style," she said on Wednesday on the death of the CDU politician.

Schäuble had been instrumental in paving the way for German reunification. "With more than 50 years in office, he was a member of the German Bundestag for longer than anyone before him," said Schwesig.

Germany is losing a great parliamentarian and a strong personality. "Wolfgang Schäuble was the victim of a brutal assassination attempt. He deserves the utmost respect for putting all his strength at the service of the Federal Republic of Germany, even after this incisive experience," said Schwesig.

During her time as Federal Minister for Family Affairs, she had worked with Schäuble in the cabinet "respectfully and constructively". "I got to know his enormous experience and expertise as well as his willingness to compromise," she said.

According to his family, Schäuble died on Tuesday evening at the age of 81.

