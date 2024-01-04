Awards - Schwesig invites guests to New Year's reception: honored with state medal

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's Minister President Manuela Schwesig (SPD) is hosting the traditional New Year's reception at the Phantechnikum in Wismar this year. In addition to invited guests, interested members of the public will once again have the opportunity to attend, the State Chancellery announced in Schwerin on Thursday. However, they would have to register for the reception on January 15 at 4 p.m. online at www.regierung-mv.de/nje. A total of around 300 guests are expected, including representatives from politics, business, associations, culture, voluntary work and sport.

As part of the New Year's reception, the Minister President will also award the State Order of Merit. According to the State Chancellery, this year's recipient is Professor Wolfgang Motz, whose achievements in developing the Karlsburg Clinic into a center specializing in heart and diabetes diseases with a national reputation will be honored. Cornelia Nenz received the State Order for her many years of service as director of the Fritz Reuter Literature Museum in Stavenhagen. Oksana Schoorlemmer will be honored with the State Order for her commitment to refugees in need of help and the promotion of cultural exchange. She founded the Nord Haus UA association in Schwerin to support Ukrainian refugees, which helps with their integration and organizes aid transports to Ukraine.

