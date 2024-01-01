Agricultural policy - Schwesig calls for fair solutions for farmers by January 8

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Minister President Manuela Schwesig (SPD) has criticized the economic and financial policy decisions of Berlin's traffic light coalition. Unlike at federal level, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has a budget that has been approved by parliament. "We are investing in the future of the state," emphasized Schwesig in a press release on Monday at the turn of the year.

She criticized the fact that the VAT rate for restaurant and catering services was rising again from 7 to 19 percent. "This is not only damaging gastronomy and tourism. It also has an impact on nursery and school meals, for example," said Schwesig. The state government also rejects the cuts planned by the federal government for agriculture. The traffic light coalition wants to cut tax breaks for farmers on agricultural diesel and vehicle tax in order to plug budget holes.

"The state government has the clear expectation that the federal government will find a fair solution for farmers by 8 January," emphasized the politician. The planned faster increase in the CO2 tax is a burden for commuters. A solution must also be found for this, for example in the form of a higher commuter allowance. "We will continue to campaign for this at federal level."

At state level, Schwesig highlighted the new law on collective bargaining, which means that in future public contracts will only be awarded to companies that pay their employees collectively agreed wages or wages equivalent to collectively agreed wages, as a positive development for MV.

