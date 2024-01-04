Monument - Schwerin castle dome with golden angel being restored

The magnificent dome of Schwerin Castle with the angel figure is to be renovated. The gilded cast zinc figure of the Archangel Michael will be lifted from the dome with the help of a crane. This was announced by the State Building and Property Office on Thursday.

The archangel is to be dismantled on Tuesday - weather permitting. The figure from 1857 will then be cleaned and restored in a workshop before returning to the castle in the summer. In the meantime, the golden dome will be scaffolded and also restored. The "Archangel Michael slaying the dragon" - as it is officially known - was last restored 30 years ago.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de