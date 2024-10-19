Schwerdtner and van Aken have been chosen as the fresh faces leading the Left party.

Following the departure of Sahra Wagenknecht's alliance and a string of election losses, The Left Party in Halle selects fresh leadership pair. Journalist Ines Schwerdtner and former German Bundestag member Jan van Aken replace Martin Schirdewan and Janine Wissler.

Schwerdtner and van Aken earned the backing of a huge majority at the federal conference of the party in Halle, enabling them to take over from the previous duo. Wissler and Schirdewan stepped down following a series of election defeats.

The party is grappling with an identity crisis following Wagenknecht's departure and is underperforming in East Germany, its traditional heartland. Nationally, The Left is polling at between three to four percent. The ultimate aim is to win back a seat in the Bundesrat in 2025.

Campaigning against the "unreliable wealthy"

In his speech, van Aken expressed his desire to provide a voice for the majority of the country, taking on the "unreliable wealthy." He promised to revive hope within The Left, saying, "I no longer want to tell people how bad they have it." He secured 88% of 542 votes, with Emanuel Schaaf, an obscure rival, receiving only 19%.

Schwerdtner, who faced no female competition for the co-chair position, secured 79.8% of votes. In her application speech, she emphasized the necessity for The Left to be hopeful, clear, and credible. She also stressed the importance of The Left representing Eastern Germany.

A journalist with an East-West background

Born in 1989 in Saxony, Ines Schwerdtner relocated to Hamburg alongside her family as a child. She studied political science and English in Berlin, then political theory in Frankfurt. As a journalist, she covered The Left and its internal conflicts. Opting for more direct participation rather than merely chronicling the party's decline, she became an active member of The Left.

A non-conventional career path

Schwerdtner acknowledged during her speech that she does not have a traditional political career. However, she stated, "I came to a socialist party as a socialist." She joined The Left in the summer of 2023, just before securing a nomination for the European elections. While she missed an MEP seat by placing fifth on the party list.

Schwerdtner has maintained a connection to The Left since 2007, when Gesine Lötzsch, a Berlin Bundestag member, brought her on a youth trip to Catalonia. If Lötzsch decides to leave the Bundestag by 2025, Schwerdtner aims to defend her constituency seat in Berlin-Lichtenberg.

A "peace dove in a hoodie"

Van Aken served as a Bundestag representative from 2009 to 2017, representing Hamburg-Altona. He was a part of the Foreign Affairs Committee and advocated for arms control. He left the Bundestag due to his belief in term limits, but it remains uncertain whether he will seek re-election or aim for the party's top spot. As of now, he has no intention of doing so.

Originally from Reinbek, van Aken is a biologist who honed his campaigning skills at Greenpeace. Between 2004-2006, he worked as a biological weapons inspector for the United Nations. Since 2007, van Aken has been part of The Left party and has served as deputy federal chairman. In his speech, he spoke of his former identity as an altar boy, likening Catholic charity to the Left's notion of solidarity.

"Shaking up the republic"

After leaving the Bundestag, van Aken worked for the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation and in Tel Aviv. His book "Words instead of Weapons" was published a few weeks ago, advocating for diplomatic resolutions to conflicts like those in Ukraine. He refers to himself as "a dove of peace with a hoodie."

While Schwerdtner made a more reserved presentation, van Aken energized the conference with the statement, "We're shaking up the republic, and next year, we'll return to the Bundestag with renewed vigor, and then the real action begins."

The newly elected leadership pair, Ines Schwerdtner and Jan van Aken, expressed their intentions to address the issues faced by The Commission, specifically focusing on providing a voice for the majority of the country and taking on the "unreliable wealthy."

Furthermore, in her application speech, Schwerdtner emphasized the importance of The Left representing Eastern Germany, highlighting her own East-West background and connections to the party since 2007.

