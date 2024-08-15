- Schweitzer wants to support biotechnology startups

In Mainz, an the site of an ancient Roman camp, the future is being built: The eleven-story, state-of-the-art research and administration building of Tron is set to be completed by 2027. Founded in 2010 by the co-founders of BioNTech, the research institute primarily works on vaccines and immunotherapies for cancer, but now also focuses on cardiovascular diseases and aging processes.

Currently, the non-profit organization is spread across five locations in the city. For the new Rhineland-Palatinate Minister-President Alexander Schweitzer (SPD), this construction site marks the start of a tour through biotechnology flagship companies in the state capital - about five weeks after his inauguration.

Support from the state in the millions

"Biotechnology remains a focus of the state government," assures Schweitzer. "We have already made enormous investments and will continue to do so in the future." He does not mention new projects, but reveals that the state government will provide up to 800 million euros for biotechnology and the so-called life sciences by 2026.

In addition to major players like the US companies Eli Lilly and Abbvie, Boehringer Ingelheim and BASF, Schweitzer emphasizes the importance of smaller companies, "those that are not yet world market leaders, those that are being founded, and those that want to be founded."

Global growth field

What opportunities does biotechnology offer? "It creates the future, as it opens up entirely new possibilities for a healthier life and aging, for sustainability and better plant protection, or for the bioeconomy," explains Schweitzer. Biotechnology is also a global growth field, offering great potential for value creation and good jobs.

For example, the Institute for Molecular Biology (IBM), founded in 2010 on the university campus with around 200 employees, is an international top institute that provides important insights for society through its basic research on age-related diseases, praises the Minister-President.

The inter-university Institute for Biotechnology and Drug Research (IBWF), funded by the state, plays a key role in research and as a link between university and economy. It also maintains the largest non-commercial fungal collection in Europe, "a unique scientific resource, among other things as an important source of antimicrobial substances."

Companies located near research institutions

Schweitzer's day tour also includes the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, which opened its new German headquarters in Mainz last year. The proximity to the university, university of applied sciences, and non-university research stands symbolically for the close cooperation between science and economy that characterizes Rhineland-Palatinate, says Schweitzer.

Before that, he plans to visit a construction site near the university: The international science park and network operator Kadans Science Partner is building modern office and laboratory space together with the Life Science Center Mainz. The goal is to attract more biotechnology companies, support start-ups, and connect them with science, says Schweitzer.

Archaeological finds on the construction site

Typical of Mainz is also: "We knew we'd find something, but so many and such great finds, that wasn't clear," reports Tron-Geschäftsführer Michael Ludorf about Roman finds at the former Roman camp, while two archaeologists continue to search on the construction site with a metal detector.

Despite the archaeologically important finds, the construction project is currently only two months behind schedule, and the budget is still in line, said Ludorf. To avoid any major delay, "we're working around the archaeologists." Therefore, a so-called media bridge is being built over the adjacent federal road for electricity and other lines. "That shows we have experience with such archaeological finds in Rhineland-Palatinate," praises Schweitzer.

What are the finds? The Roman road and walls discovered on the construction site are not even the best part, says Ludorf. The most significant finds will only be revealed and presented to the public at the end of August.

