- Schweitzer: The country continues to invest in biotechnology

Rhineland-Palatinate's Minister-President Alexander Schweitzer is committed to driving forward the government's focus on biotechnology. "Biotechnology remains a key focus of our state government. We have already made significant investments and will continue to do so in the future," the SPD politician announced during a visit to the construction site of a research and office building of Tron in Mainz. The non-profit organization primarily researches active substances for the immunotherapeutic treatment of cancer.

"We will continue to promote cooperation between research institutions, universities, and existing companies," said Schweitzer. He cited major settlements such as the planned production facility of the US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly in Alzey, the US pharmaceutical giant Abbvie in Ludwigshafen, Boehringer Ingelheim, and BASF as examples.

The state government wants to focus strongly on new foundations

"But we must also talk about those who are not yet world market leaders, those who are being founded, and those who want to be founded," emphasized the former Minister of Labor. The government will focus strongly on diversity and opportunities for company foundations in biotechnology.

For Schweitzer, biotechnology is, like it was for his predecessor Malu Dreyer, a passion. "It's a topic that connects so many people, so many jobs, so many research opportunities, so much value creation, but of course also so much Rhineland-Palatinate potential."

