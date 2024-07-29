State Government - Schweitzer: Sustainability is a Community responsibility

Craving sustainability is the aim of the first Sustainability Day in Rhineland-Palatinate. The goal is to "shape sustainability as a great collective task", announced the new Minister-President Alexander Schweitzer in Mainz. The state government wants to motivate the economy, municipalities, and society to participate. All interested or engaged citizens are invited to the event on November 16 in the Alte Lokhalle in Mainz.

The debate on sustainability often focuses too much on renunciation and loss, but sustainable action and climate protection are a gain for everyone, said Schweitzer. Often, even simple measures are very effective and easy to integrate into daily life.

Future Council presents good examples of sustainability

An important body in this is the Future Council for Sustainable Development, which consists of different experts and advises the state government on its sustainability strategy. The chairperson is economist Nadine Kammerlander. Her deputy is Professor Klaus Helling from the Umweltcampus Birkenfeld.

The program of the Sustainability Day includes keynote speeches, discussions, action stands, workshops, and cultural offers. The Future Council wants to present good examples and solutions, but also to present its work to a broad public.

