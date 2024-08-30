- Schweitzer perceives Islamism as a manifestation of aggression

Rhineland-Palatinate's Leader, Alexander Schweitzer (SPD), sees the security measures bundle of the traffic light coalition to combat Islamist terrorism and unauthorized migration as a "compulsory confrontation against violent Islamism." The measures are extensive, he told the German Press Agency in Mainz.

These extend from strengthening firearm regulations to increasing access privileges when refugees reject deportation, to expanding infractions leading to the revocation of residence rights.

Schweitzer: "Our aim continues to be helping those in distress"

As per the coalition's proposals, aid for migrants should be reduced if another European country is responsible and has agreed to accept them. Criminals should be more easily expelled. Additionally, there should be a universal ban on carrying knives on long-distance coaches and trains, at folk festivals, and at other large gatherings. Law enforcement agencies should be permitted to publicly match biometric data with photos of suspects or wanted individuals in the battle against Islamism.

"These measures are not aimed at all asylum seekers," Schweitzer stressed. "Our aim continues to be helping those in distress." However, to be able to provide protection and opportunities to refugees, it's essential to take firm action against those who enter illegally and threaten liberal democracy.

