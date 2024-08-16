Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsThe SPD

Schweitzer goes to slaughterhouses despite veganism

He is 2.06 meters tall and follows a vegan diet. The new Rhineland-Palatinate Minister-President, Alexander Schweitzer, explains why in an interview.

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read

- Schweitzer goes to slaughterhouses despite veganism

The new Rhineland-Palatinate Minister-President Alexander Schweitzer has been following a vegan diet for about eight years and has found it beneficial. "I wanted to try it, I was curious to see if it would work for me," said the SPD politician to the Funke media group. The 2.06-meter-tall politician succeeds the retiring Minister-President Malu Dreyer.

"I found out that you can eat well without eating animals," Schweitzer reported on his experiences. That's why he has stuck with it. "But I'm not trying to convert anyone," the Palatine said. He still attends slaughter festivals because many people gather there. "Instead of eating bratwurst, I just drink some wine spritzer."

The SPD politician, Alexander Schweitzer, attributes his decision to follow a vegan diet to curiosity and the belief that it could be beneficial. Despite attending slaughter festivals as a way to connect with people, Schweitzer, who is the new Minister-President of Rhineland-Palatinate, mentioned that he doesn't push others to adopt his dietary choices.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public