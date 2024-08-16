- Schweitzer goes to slaughterhouses despite veganism

The new Rhineland-Palatinate Minister-President Alexander Schweitzer has been following a vegan diet for about eight years and has found it beneficial. "I wanted to try it, I was curious to see if it would work for me," said the SPD politician to the Funke media group. The 2.06-meter-tall politician succeeds the retiring Minister-President Malu Dreyer.

"I found out that you can eat well without eating animals," Schweitzer reported on his experiences. That's why he has stuck with it. "But I'm not trying to convert anyone," the Palatine said. He still attends slaughter festivals because many people gather there. "Instead of eating bratwurst, I just drink some wine spritzer."

