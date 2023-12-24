Skip to content
Schweighöfer: Dress style doesn't go down well with daughter

Few teenagers find their parents' fashion tastes cool - even Matthias Schweighöfer has experienced this.

"Don't wear skinny jeans anymore": Matthias Schweighöfer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Film star Matthias Schweighöfer feels exposed to the critical eye of his daughter when it comes to fashion. "She doesn't take me seriously anymore," he told the German Press Agency in an interview. Recently, for example, he talked to his 15-year-old daughter Greta about pants. When he "very proudly" presented his tight skinny jeans, his daughter called him "old", the 42-year-old reported. "I haven't worn skinny jeans since then."

He also had no success with jewelry: His girlfriend Ruby O. Fee (27) recommended clip earrings. "My daughter looked at me and said, "Dad, I'm keeping my head down" and went into her room."

The 42-year-old ("Rubbeldiekatz", "Oppenheimer") plays the role of Frank Farian, the producer of the band Milli Vanilli, in the new film "Girl You Know It's True" (film release on December 21) by director Simon Verhoeven. The film tells the story of one of the biggest cheating scandals in music history: in the early 1990s, it became known that the musicians had never sung their hits such as "Girl I'm Gonna Miss You" themselves.

