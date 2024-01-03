Bundesliga - Schwegler trusts the current squad at TSG Hoffenheim

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim coach Pellegrino Matarazzo cannot hope for reinforcements for the second half of the season. "We have a broad squad. First and foremost, we trust the team we have," said Pirmin Schwegler, head of licensed soccer at the Bundesliga club from Baden, on Tuesday evening after the start of training for the Kraichgau club when asked about possible transfers.

According to the ex-professional, an additional backup for right-back Pavel Kaderabek is also not an issue. "We have plenty of other lads who can play there," said the 36-year-old. Hoffenheim, who are foregoing a training camp and are preparing in Zuzenhausen for the league opener at FC Bayern Munich on January 12, will start the remaining 18 games with a squad of 30 players. U17 World Cup winner Max Moerstedt will also train with the team in seventh place in the table. The permanently injured Dennis Geiger and Mergim Berisha are also missing.

Source: www.stern.de