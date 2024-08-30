- Schuster's Unpleasant Recollections Persist, Müller Retains Position in SC's Net

Freiburg manager Julian Schuster is hoping that their match against FC Bayern Munich will put an end to his personal losing streak against the German football giants. "I've got some recollections of what it's like in Munich. That's not the vibe I'm after this weekend," the 39-year-old said before the Bundesliga clash on Sunday at 5:30 PM (DAZN). As a player, Schuster never managed to beat Bayern. In eleven encounters, there were ten losses and one draw. Schuster wasn't part of the team when Freiburg beat Munich 2:1 back in May 2015.

The 3-1 win over VfB Stuttgart at the start of the season has given Freiburg a confidence boost before they head to the Bavarian capital. "There were a few things that made my chest puff out a bit," said Schuster, who took over from long-time coach Christian Streich in the summer. Even when the opposition has the ball, maintaining a certain control and staying calm under pressure - these are what Schuster considers essential. Bayern, according to the coach, possess "massive talent" and the challenge is immense, he added.

Florian Müller will be in goal for Freiburg once again. The return of regular keeper Noah Atubolu is drawing near. The 22-year-old had to undergo an appendectomy at the start of August. Schuster revealed that Atubolu is "a week ahead" in his recovery.

