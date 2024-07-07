Start of training - Schuster relies on a well-coordinated squad in Freiburg

No more Alemannic dialect but High German with Swabian influence: The times when Christian Streich shaped the press conferences of SC Freiburg are over. Now Julian Schuster has taken over at the South Baden football Bundesligist. The former SC captain and later association trainer started the season preparation with his squad. After that, he explained how he sees the football of the team and his new task.

"I feel at home here after 16 years", said the 39-year-old, who was born in Bietigheim-Bissingen and made his first professional experiences with VfB Stuttgart before joining Freiburg in 2008. And since no one in the press conference referred to the "big footsteps" of his predecessor Streich, Schuster took it upon himself to address it.

"Big footsteps" as orientation

"The footsteps should guide us and help us orient ourselves, but we also want to blaze new trails", he explained. Working with some professionals with whom he had previously played for the Sport-Club seems like an advantage to him. "There are enough players with whom I can exchange ideas", said Schuster. "Fortunately, it's not a major upheaval, most of them are still here. The framework gives me a good feeling."

This also applies to the coaching staff and the administrative team. Co-Trainer Patrick Baier is the only one who has left the club like Streich. Schuster expressed his thanks to Baier and reminded him of Baier's reminder during the last home game of the previous season, "that we should focus on who we are and where we come from".

Schuster seems to find the right words himself. SC captain Christian Günter reported on a "very good speech" that the new head coach gave before the first training on Sunday morning at Europa-Park Stadion. "That was a great setting, we deliberately chose this day because we want to show solidarity", said Schuster about the unusual training start for the Sport-Club.

"The unity was great", said Günter. "We saw how meticulously the coaching team works. That was a lot of fun and it makes me look forward to more."

Despite the fact that Schuster has not yet taken charge of a team on his own below the U19 level at the Swabian FV Löchgau, he is confident in taking on the challenge in the Bundesliga. And he has convinced the SC Freiburg decision-makers of this quickly. "He's a good communicator and can take the boys along with him", said Sport Director Jochen Saier. "We have decided on him with great conviction."

The team is still looking for further reinforcement in offense. Saier confirmed that the decision-makers are still looking for another player for the offense - also because the Hungarian EM participant Roland Sallai might still go. As external new signings, attacker Eren Dinkci (1. FC Heidenheim), midfielder Patrick Osterhage (VfL Bochum), and goalkeeper Jannik Huth (SC Paderborn) are already secured. In addition, right-back Hugo Siquet has returned from a loan at Cercle Brügge.

The goals of the club have not changed, despite the fact that the Sport-Club has represented internationally for the last two years in a row, Saier emphasized. "We can make it to the Europa League in this special year." However, this is not a given, especially not for the new, young trainer.

