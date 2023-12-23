Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsemigrationcentral council of jews in germanyreligiongermanyberlinjosef schusterhamasisraelJudaism

Schuster: No emigration of Jewish people

Following the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents was also registered in Germany. However, the emigration of Jews has not increased as a result, according to the Central Council.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
"No, I definitely don't see Jewish people emigrating from Germany," says Josef Schuster, President....aussiedlerbote.de
"No, I definitely don't see Jewish people emigrating from Germany," says Josef Schuster, President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Germany - Schuster: No emigration of Jewish people

The President of the Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster, has not observed any emigration of Jews from Germany despite the rising number of anti-Semitic incidents. When asked whether Jewish community members were turning their backs on Germany, Schuster told the "Rheinische Post" (Saturday): "No, I definitely don't see any emigration of Jewish people from Germany." There are always people who move to Israel for religious reasons, "but we don't see this for political reasons - in contrast to France, where there is a clear exodus of Jews."

Since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents has also been reported in Germany, including hostility, verbal abuse, the marking of residential buildings with Stars of David and an attempted arson attack on a Berlin synagogue. Anti-Israeli slogans were shouted and posters displayed at demonstrations.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

German Federal States

Fallen trees: several railroad line closures

Deutsche Bahn had to close several routes in Bavaria on Saturday due to fallen trees. This included the line between Nuremberg and Regensburg, the company announced on X, formerly Twitter. Long-distance trains are being rerouted. There may also be delays. A fallen tree on the track near...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public