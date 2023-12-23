Germany - Schuster: No emigration of Jewish people

The President of the Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster, has not observed any emigration of Jews from Germany despite the rising number of anti-Semitic incidents. When asked whether Jewish community members were turning their backs on Germany, Schuster told the "Rheinische Post" (Saturday): "No, I definitely don't see any emigration of Jewish people from Germany." There are always people who move to Israel for religious reasons, "but we don't see this for political reasons - in contrast to France, where there is a clear exodus of Jews."

Since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents has also been reported in Germany, including hostility, verbal abuse, the marking of residential buildings with Stars of David and an attempted arson attack on a Berlin synagogue. Anti-Israeli slogans were shouted and posters displayed at demonstrations.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de