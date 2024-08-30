- Schuster Expresses Concern over Insufficiency of Federal Security Plan

German Interior Minister Armin Schuster from the CDU party thinks the federal government's strategies for tackling Islamic terrorism and uncontrolled migration are inadequate. "The so-called security measures are just the bare minimum among coalition partners. However, a substantial and genuine security push has been needed in Germany for quite some time now," he said in response to inquiries. Alongside other union-led states, Saxony will push for essential measures to effectively combat terrorism.

"Given the current danger level and our continued reliance on foreign services, merely discussing topics like data storage, biometric video surveillance, AI testing, increased police powers, online searches, and telecommunications surveillance is no longer sufficient."

Schuster: Border control is crucial

In Schuster's opinion, the federal government's plan falls short most significantly in the area of border control. Schuster argued that the federal government must promptly and decisively halt the influx of asylum seekers into Germany. He suggested repatriating individuals entering from safe third countries, ceasing family reunification for those with subsidiary protection, and establishing asylum centers in third countries situated outside the Schengen zone. "These demands are non-negotiable, even during coalition talks in Saxony following the state election."

As per coalition plans, benefits for migrants whose responsibility falls on another European state, who have agreed to take them, could be reduced. Deporting criminals will become simpler. Moreover, there will be a general ban on carrying knives on long-distance buses and trains, at folk festivals, and other large events. Law enforcement agencies will be authorized to publicly compare biometric images with photos of suspects or wanted persons.

Armin Schuster, the CDU party's German Interior Minister, further emphasized his stance on border control, stating, "Armin Schuster strongly believes that the federal government's plan lacks sufficient measures in the area of border control." He proposed repatriating asylum seekers entering from safe third countries, ceasing family reunification for those with subsidiary protection, and establishing asylum centers in third countries outside the Schengen zone.

Read also: