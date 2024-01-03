Schumi's daughter Gina wants to get married

A few days ago marked the tenth anniversary of Michael Schumacher's tragic skiing accident. But now there is some positive news from the former Formula 1 world champion's family: his daughter Gina, now 26, is planning to get married soon.

Things have gone quiet around Michael Schumacher. After all, since his skiing accident in 2013, in which he suffered a traumatic brain injury, hardly anything has come out of his private life. Nevertheless, on December 29, the tenth anniversary of the tragedy, many thoughts were with the seven-time Formula 1 world champion. Certainly also those of his daughter Gina, who is now helping to forget the sad anniversary with some positive news.

The 26-year-old has got engaged and is planning her wedding this summer. This is reported by the magazine "Bunte". Gina Schumacher's chosen one is said to be 27-year-old Iain Bethke, whom she met at a riding stables. After all, the two are connected by their love of horses.

As reported by the Bild newspaper, Gina Schumacher and Bethke have been a couple for over six years. The engagement took place in the summer of 2023. Bethke comes from Berwangen in Baden-Württemberg and used to be a show jumper. He even moved to the USA for love, where Gina Schumacher regularly takes part in reining tournaments - a discipline of Western riding.

Outdoor party

According to "Bunte", the couple have hired a wedding planner experienced in celebrity weddings to plan the couple's big day in detail. However, it has already been decided that the ceremony will take place in Mallorca in late summer - on a family estate in the mountains above the coastal town of Port d'Andratx.

The magazine also already knows further details. According to the magazine, the party will take place partly outdoors. The dress code recommends a dress for the ladies and a suit for the gentlemen - but ties are not allowed in the summer temperatures. The bride herself will probably appear in a boho style - with elegant and flowing fabrics. The wedding is planned to take place under a flower arch. A country band will provide the atmosphere at the party.

It is unlikely that Michael Schumacher will be able to attend his daughter's wedding. Nevertheless, he is sure to be happy for her happiness. Like her brother Mick, who is two years younger, Gina Schumacher comes from her father's marriage to Corinna Schumacher, which ended in 1995.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de