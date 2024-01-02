Schumacher finds dead wild animal and attacks energy giant RWE

Happy New Year? For Ralf Schumacher, 2024 is not off to a calm and relaxed start. The former Formula 1 driver finds a dead wild animal on his property. He quickly identifies the culprits - and lashes out angrily.

For Ralf Schumacher, the new year has started with anger. "I wish the RWE plant security staff and the Group a happy new year," the ex-Formula 1 driver wrote on Instagram. However, it was not meant in a friendly way, as the attached picture made clear. A dead wild animal is apparently lying on his property. Schumacher is angry, extremely angry.

He accused employees of the energy company of setting off extremely powerful firecrackers right next to his farm, "which is five kilometers away from everything". The animal "unfortunately died" as a result. He also denounced the fact that the firecrackers had caused panic among "horses, ponies, pigs and many other poor animals".

"You can be proud of yourselves," the 48-year-old concluded ironically. And added three angry emojis behind it. RWE has not yet commented on the accusations. The annual New Year's Eve fireworks display has divided Germany for years. For many, banging is part of it, while others would like to see a ban on private fireworks. Reasons include environmental and animal protection. Toni Kroos, for example, is in favor of a ban. The Real Madrid Rio World Cup winner wrote on Instagram: "Cut the crap with firecrackers, people."

Schumacher has set up a petting zoo in his home town of Kerpen. "I grew up with lots of animals," the brother of record-breaking world champion Michael Schumacher told Auto Bild last March. These childhood experiences shaped him. "And since, thanks to the Greens, my entire hometown didn't fall victim to lignite mining after all, I took the opportunity to restore my parents' house to the way it used to be. A farm with lots of animals."

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de