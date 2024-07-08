Crime - Schumacher blackmail: suspect released on bail

One of the three suspects involved in the attempted extortion of the family of former Formula-1 World Champion Michael Schumacher has been released on bail. According to Senior Public Prosecutor Wolf-Tilman Baumert, the 30-year-old man was released from custody upon payment of a bail of 10,000 Euro. He also had to surrender his pass. "We are only accusing him of being an accessory, he is likely not the instigator of the crime," Baumert told the German Press Agency.

Previously, the "Bild" newspaper had reported on the release.

Last week, the Wuppertal Public Prosecutor's Office informed the public that the police had arrested a suspected accomplice of the extortion attempt. This is a 52-year-old man who had worked as a security service provider for the Schumacher family. The man was arrested on Thursday in Wülfrath near Wuppertal as the new prime suspect.

Father and son arrested in Hesse

Previously, investigators had arrested two suspected extortionists of the family. They had demanded 15 million Euro - otherwise, they would publish the data in the Darknet. As evidence, they had sent some files to the family.

The two men in question are a 53-year-old man with 19 prior convictions and his 30-year-old son. Both were arrested on June 19 on a supermarket car park in the Hessian Groß-Gerau. According to the Public Prosecutor's Office, the younger man is now allowed to leave the investigative detention.

