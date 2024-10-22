Schulze suggests that Putin seeks to establish an "opposition-oriented coalition."

Development Minister Svenja Schulze criticizes Russian President Vladimir Putin for positioning the BRICS group as an "anti-Western" coalition before the summit in Russian Kazan. She suggests offering neutral member states like Brazil, India, and South Africa "superior proposals for fair cooperation," emphasizing increased engagement in infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Schulze states that Putin's outdated viewpoint, trying to portray himself as the leader of an anti-Western group in Kazan, is outdated in today's multipolar world. This is also evident in the fact that many BRICS attendees are also present at G7 meetings and collaborate effectively with us.

12:27 Russian claim of capturing another villageRussian troops have reportedly seized the village of Novosadove in eastern Ukraine, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, as reported by the state-run TASS news agency. The village is situated in the Donetsk region, which, alongside Luhansk, forms the industrially influential Donbass. Although both regions are annexed, they are only partially under Russian control. For months, Russian troops have been progressively advancing, frequently declaring the capture of largely destroyed villages.

12:10 Munz: It's not about quality with North Korean soldiers (possible recruitment)Intriguing speculations surround North Korean soldiers potentially fighting for Russia. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz discusses the unverified allegations and suggests potential motivations for Moscow, should they be substantiated. He also offers potential countermeasures.

11:46 Ukraine claims downing numerous dronesUkraine's air defense reportedly shot down 42 out of 60 Russian drones overnight, primarily over the center, south, and east of Ukraine.

11:20 Power failure in power plant city of EnerhodarAccording to Russian reports, a power outage has occurred in the occupied power plant city of Enerhodar near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant due to drone attacks. One man was killed in the Ukrainian assault, as per the governor of the Russian-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, on Telegram. Air defense remains active. The Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under Russian control since March 2022. The six blocks were shut down for security reasons, but the power supply for cooling is frequently disrupted by artillery attacks.

10:50 South Korea considers direct weapons delivery to UkraineResponding to the deepened military connections between North Korea and Russia, the South Korean government is mulling over direct weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Diplomatic, economic, and military measures are being planned against various military cooperation scenarios between North Korea and Russia, including the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine if the situation worsens. According to the presidential office in Seoul, "We would consider the supply of weapons for defensive purposes as part of the step-by-step scenarios, and if it appears they are going too far, we could also consider an offensive use." So far, South Korea has only provided non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, such as mine clearance gear.

10:20 Russian Ambassador Predicts "End of Ukraine"Speaking to the BBC, Russia's ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, accuses the UK of waging a "proxy war" against Russia while also predicting the "end of Ukraine." He asserts that Russian forces are making progress, and the Ukrainian resistance is weakening, with Russian troops gaining ground daily. "The end of this stage will mean the end of Ukraine," says Kelin. He also denies involvement in the Novichok attacks in Salisbury in 2018, during which a British woman died.

09:52 ISW Condemns Killings of Prisoners and Chemical Weapons Use: Russia Systematically Committing War CrimesThe Institute for the Study of War (ISW) highlights the systematic commission of war crimes by Russian forces, including the ongoing execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the utilization of chemical weapons. This is not limited to the killing of two bound Ukrainian prisoners on October 18 (see entry at 06:48). According to ISW, Russian forces have increased their regular killing of Ukrainian prisoners, breaching the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War. The institute cites a Russian military blogger's post from October 20, which publishes a video claiming that Russian forces are using chloropicrin - a pesticide and lung-damaging agent - against Ukrainian forces. The U.S. Department of State also reported in May that Russian forces have used chloropicrin and irritants, violating the Chemical Weapons Convention, which Russia is a signatory to.

09:26 Denial of North Korean soldiers' deployment to Russia by North KoreaNorth Korea refutes accusations of sending its soldiers to Russia for deployment in Ukraine as "baseless rumors." A representative of North Korea at a United Nations General Assembly committee meeting in New York asserts that the allegations by South Korea are intended to "harm the dignity of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and undermine the legitimate and friendly relations between two sovereign states."

09:00 Putin's invitation to the summit in Russian KazanPutin invites to the grand summit in Russian Kazan. The participation of more than just the namesake BRICS countries demonstrates the influence of Russia, China, and others, according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. However, he points out that in one crucial aspect, the alliance differs from its Western counterpart.

08:48 Stark-Watzinger Signs Kyiv Accord for Educational CollaborationIn a shift of pace for the embattled German Federal Minister of Education, Bettina Stark-Watzinger ventures to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv for discussions. Her primary objective is to underscore "Germany's continuous solidarity with Ukraine," as preannounced. During her visit, she plans to ink a new bilateral agreement on academic and technological cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart, Oxen Lissowyj. This agreement will supersede an earlier one from soviet times. Accompanying a distinguished scientific delegation, the Minister, who has faced criticism for her handling of her dismissed State Secretary, aims to bolster Ukraine's innovative capabilities through this new accord. This is her second trip to Kyiv since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

08:16 Russian Chemical Plant in Tambov Goes Up in FlamesReports suggest a Ukrainian drone attack triggers an explosion at a chemical plant in the southern Russian region of Tambov, causing brief flames, as per Governor Maxim Jegorow. No fatalities are reported as of yet. The Tambov Oblast lies approximately 400 kilometers from Ukraine's border, with its capital situated halfway between Moscow and the bustling city of Volgograd.

07:49 Kindergarten in Rostov Celebrates "Liberation" of BachmutPerhaps indoctrination into nationalism starts young in Russia. As reported by the independent Russian portal "Meduza," a kindergarten group visited a local military base in the Rostov region this week. A sergeant major gifted them a homemade model of the demolished Ukrainian city of Bachmut, complete with debris, a 'Z' marked tank, and a Russian flag adorning a building. The display is titled "The Liberation of Bachmut's City," enabling children to observe Russia's "liberating" activities.

07:18 Children and Two Adults Killed in Russian Drone Strike in SumyUkrainian Governor Ihor Kaltschenko confirms a Russian drone attack resulted in three fatalities, including a child, in the eastern Ukrainian border region of Sumy. The strike hit a residence building overnight, according to Telegram.

06:48 Donetsk Prosecutor's Office: Russian Soldiers Kill Two Ukrainian POWsAnother instance: As per the Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk, Russian soldiers have claimed the lives of two captured Ukrainian soldiers near Selydove in the Donetsk region. The soldiers allegedly apprehended the unarmed soldiers during an attack on Ukrainian positions on October 18, forcing them to lie prone on the ground, and then executing them at close range. This act of killing prisoners of war contravenes the Geneva Conventions and constitutes a grave war crime. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have initiated a criminal investigation under martial law, and Ukrainian Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, has apprised the UN and the Red Cross about the situation.

06:19 Harris: If Trump Wins, Ukraine Will Succumb to RussiaDemocratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris accuses Trump of being easily swayed "by dictators and autocrats." She believes this tendency has influenced him in the past, and if he wins the November election, Ukraine will succumb to Russia, causing widely destructive implications around the world. Harris lauds bipartisan support for Ukraine in Congress and believes this partnership will persist, but she is worried about Trump's fascination with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Russian Governor: Tula Distilleries Suffer Damage in Ukrainian Drone StrikesAccording to Russian sources, two distilleries in the Tula region, situated south of Moscow, have endured damage due to Ukrainian drone attacks. The reports indicate no casualties. Emergency services personnel are on the scene, and the situation is being managed. The specifics of the attacks on the distilleries located in Yefremov and Luchkovsky are still unclear. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack has also devastated a heating plant and a building in the Bryansk region, neighboring Ukraine. Russian air defense units have allegedly downed at least six Ukrainian drones in the vicinity. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

05:01 Poland Seeks Access to Classified Zelensky Victory Plan SectionsPoland's deputy foreign minister, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, demands to scrutinize the clandestine annexes of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's victory plan unveiled last week. Polish news agency PAP reports this request. Zelensky highlighted during his presentation that the complete text would not be released, and only essential international partners would be granted access to the secret annexes of certain portions. Bartoszewski declares that Poland is not among the countries privy to the full details of the plan. He underscores Poland's significant contribution, having sent 320 tanks to Ukraine, and emphasizes that Poland therefore warrants access to these confidential documents.

The United Kingdom is dispersing a loan of 2.26 billion pounds (equivalent to approximately 4.41 billion dollars) to Ukraine for military purposes, as revealed by Defense Minister John Healey. The funds can be utilized for various purposes, including enhancing the range of drones, surpassing some long-range missiles. When questioned whether Ukraine could procure British Storm Shadow missiles for striking deep into Russia using the funds, Healey responds, "They are greatly advancing the use of drones with extended ranges. They will collaborate with us on how to use the funds and identify the most urgently required weapons." The sum is a portion of a larger planned loan from the G7 nations, financed by profits derived from approximately 300 billion dollars in confiscated Russian state assets in the West.

02:47: Potential Presence of North Korean Soldiers in Ukrainian Conflict: US to Engage with Allies Rumors of North Korean troops being relocated to Russia for participation in the Ukrainian conflict have sparked alarm in the US. US Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, informs the UN Security Council, "If the reports are accurate, this situation is alarming and represents a significant deepening of military relations between North Korea and Russia." Wood further adds, "We are currently engaging with our allies and partners to explore the implications of such a significant move."

01:47: Release of Navalny's Autobiography "Patriot" Today Julia Navalnaya, wife of the late Alexei Navalny, views his autobiography "Patriot" as a testament to her husband's legacy. A prominent opposition figure in Russia for many years, Navalny's book, now available in 20 different languages including German, has not been released in Russia. Julia, 48, expresses it as "a vital testimony to the courage of the starkest critic of Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and the faith in a brighter future for Russia." She completed the over 500-page tome filled with family and political event photos after Navalny's demise.

00:46: Zelensky Instructs Soldiers in Kursk to Maintain Position Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky encourages his soldiers to keep their position in the captured bridgehead within the Russian region of Kursk, despite reports of Russian forces pushing them back. "We are firmly maintaining our position, and I express my gratitude to every soldier for their bravery," he says. After consulting with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of General Staff Anatoly Barhylevyych, Zelensky affirms, "We should not forget that the Kursk operation holds a strategic purpose. The conflict should return to its initial origin. This occurs when a buffer zone is established on the aggressor's territory."

23:36: Guterres to Meet Putin UN Secretary-General António Guterres will meet with President Vladimir Putin during his initial visit to Russia since the onset of the Russian large-scale invasion in Ukraine, the Kremlin confirms. The meeting between Guterres and Putin will take place on Thursday at the BRICS summit in Kazan, southwestern Russia. The Kremlin states that the meeting will focus on "UN activities" and "current matters on the international agenda," including "the crisis in the Middle East and the situation in Ukraine."

22:24: Zelensky Announces US Aid for Ukrainian Drone Production Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reveals that the US is preparing $800 million in financial aid to support the production of Ukrainian drones. "Ukraine thanks the US for this assistance. We need Ukraine, despite all the political threats worldwide, to always be prepared to safeguard its sovereignty," Zelensky states in his daily address.

21:51: South Korea Ponders Sending Intelligence Personnel to Ukraine South Korean media reports indicate that Seoul may dispatch intelligence personnel to Ukraine, following allegations of North Korean troops in Russia. According to the report, citing intelligence sources, the government and military are "evaluating the proposal to dispatch an appropriate number of personnel to Ukraine, including intelligence officers and experts in enemy tactics." South Korean personnel could then interrogate or provide translation services for North Korean soldiers apprehended by Ukrainian forces, the report mentions. They would also supply Kiev with information on North Korea's military strategies.

