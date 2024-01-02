Minister of Economic Affairs - Schulze: Good development despite challenges

Saxony-Anhalt has developed well despite international crises, according to Economics Minister Sven Schulze (CDU). There are many companies that are globally active and pioneers, Schulze told the German Press Agency. The country offers great opportunities for young people. "I don't want to sugarcoat it, of course every company has its challenges, but we still have a strong substance." There are many companies that are not in the public eye but are internationally successful.

Source: www.stern.de