Schulz views Kühnert's resignation as a "appropriate move" or "necessary action"

The unexpected departure of previous SPD secretary-general Oliver Kühnert from political activities has been causing quite a stir among his colleagues. Fellow party member Schulz describes the situation as "tough to endure" and offers several explanations behind this sentiment.

Former SPD chairman Martin Schulz views Kühnert's decision to step down from his post and not run for the approaching Bundestag election as a "reasonable choice." The 29-year-old SPD politician revealed health concerns as the motivation behind this move, but stayed vague on details. "Many individuals anticipate his recovery and return," Schulz shared with "Der Spiegel."

Schulz also lauded the young political talent that Kühnert exhibited, hoping that the 29-year-old could regain his strength to truly showcase this aptitude. The politician appointed to the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung board over four years ago refrained from discussing the specific health issues of the former Juso chairman. Instead, he emphasized that "the pressures of politics often exceed what's tolerable."

"You're obligated to be on call seven days a week, 24 hours a day. People expect you to be reachable at all times; fail to do so, and they won't spare you mercy if something goes wrong," Schulz explained. These long hours are filled with constant pressure, making it challenging to get decent sleep and have any downtime. The accelerating digitalization has only heightened this tension, leading to a sense of breathlessness and being overwhelmed to the point of exhaustion.

An additional challenge, as Schulz sees it, is the expectations of citizens: "Every intricate problem should be resolved yesterday, if not earlier, and certainly not tomorrow," Schulz argued in the interview. As a result, politicians often appear to be overpromising solutions without delivering. This dynamic makes "the landscape of politics tough to navigate."

Unresolved political downfall

The 68-year-old Schulz is well-acquainted with these challenges. He had once aspired to reach the pinnacle of his political career, vying to replace Angela Merkel. In 2017, Schulz ran as the SPD's chancellor candidate, but the public's support was not reciprocated. Political missteps contributed to the downfall of Martin Schulz. Although he's now able to look back on this experience with a degree of detachment, he admitted to Der Spiegel that the situation had had a substantial impact on him.

Schulz acknowledged that the consequences of his political setback had "weighed heavily on him." When asked about the duration it took for him to move past the calamity, Schulz disclosed to Der Spiegel: "I haven't perfectly processed that, to be honest." He has only managed to come to terms with it and is still bearing the "scars" of the experience.

During this challenging period, Schulz discovered the therapeutic benefits of journaling. He documents his emotional state in a daily entry. "It was difficult for me to write this because I found it so repugnant," Schulz remembered. He continued this practice even after he overcame the personal crisis, finding it to be an effective coping mechanism. However, he has no intention of publishing the journal, as he wishes to avoid reliving that time while preparing it for the public eye.

Despite the challenges in politics, Schulz emphasizes the importance of prioritizing health and safety. He states, "The pressures of politics often exceed what's tolerable, and it's crucial to ensure that individuals have the space to recover and return when necessary." Furthermore, Schulz acknowledges that long working hours and digitalization have increased the tension in politics, making it crucial to address health and safety concerns.

