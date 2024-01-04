Bundesliga - Schultz with optimism and offensive soccer

Timo Schultz introduced himself as the new head coach of penultimate-placed 1. FC Köln in a relaxed and emphatically optimistic manner. The 46-year-old, who had his first day at work exactly two weeks after parting ways with predecessor Steffen Baumgart, is well aware of the precarious situation at the Bundesliga club: "We only have ten points, only ten goals - we have to polish up this record." He is certain that this can be achieved and that Cologne's seventh relegation can be prevented: "The first half of the season isn't even over yet. There's enough time to put things right."

Schultz, who was released in September after just a few months at Swiss first division club FC Basel and previously spent 17 years as a player, youth coach and co- and head coach at second division club FC St. Pauli until 2022, led the first session in Cologne on Thursday morning. He carried his rain jacket in his arms as he marched onto the pitch first with a friendly "Looks good here".

His guidelines for the upcoming training sessions: "It's about achieving great results with little effort, tweaking one or two things," said Schultz. "And yes, we will spend a lot of time together at the Geißbockheim in future," Schultz told the players he will have to make do with over the next twelve months.

There will be no new additions until the beginning of 2025 following the transfer ban imposed by the International Court of Arbitration for Sport Cas. "That's the way it is now, but I'm convinced that we still have a good team that has the ability to change direction. I enjoy it, I want to do it," emphasized the coach.

This optimism ultimately convinced the Cologne club bosses in their search for Baumgart's successor. "Timo made a very convincing case to us that it is possible to stay in the league with this team," said FC Sport Managing Director Christian Keller. Born in northern Germany, he has "the personality and the expertise to raise the performance potential of our team", said Keller.

Nevertheless, the new job is likely to be a difficult mission for Schultz: In sporting terms, things have not gone well at all for Cologne so far this season. After just two wins in 16 games, the club is in a direct relegation spot and is three points off 15th place in the table. Added to this is the transfer ban. And the shadow of Baumgart's predecessor, who is still popular with FC fans, is also large.

Shortly before Christmas, one day after the 2-0 defeat at Union Berlin, Baumgart and Cologne prematurely ended their collaboration, which had actually been agreed until 2025. However, the playing philosophy is to be continued. "The way Timo plays soccer fits in well with our framework parameters," said Keller. "Aggressive forward thinking is the best way to describe it. That's also my idea of soccer," said Schultz, who emphasized: "When FC Köln comes calling, you don't have to think twice."

The new head coach will sit on the bench for the first time in a Cologne match on Saturday (2 p.m.), in a test match at third-division club Rot-Weiss Essen. Cologne will play their first Bundesliga match with the new coach on January 13 (3.30 pm/Sky) at home against 1. FC Heidenheim.

Announcement from the club

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de