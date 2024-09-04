- Schuler, a company specializing in press manufacturing, intends to reduce its workforce by 500 positions.

Schuler, a press manufacturer, is considering layoffs of around 500 employees in Germany, according to a representative from Göppingen. The automotive sector's struggles are blamed for this move. Car sales have not met expectations, especially in the realm of electromobility, which is rife with uncertainty. "Factories are operating below capacity, leading to a low demand for presses. There's a noticeable shift in investments away from Europe, and we need to adjust to potentially decreased demand in Germany in the future."

The spokesperson mentioned that they're striving to make these measures as considerate as possible towards the employees. "We understand that each job loss impacts an individual and their family, and these decisions aren't made lightly." Discussions regarding the practical implementation of these plans with the appropriate labor unions are currently ongoing.

Schuler is affiliated with the Austrian Andritz group, boasting a global workforce of approximately 4,700 individuals, with 2,400 of them based in Germany across six locations. Its headquarters can be found in Göppingen, Baden-Württemberg. The company has chosen not to publicly disclose its individual financial performance.

