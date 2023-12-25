Transport Senator - Schreiner does not expect rapid improvements at BVG

Berlin's transport senator Manja Schreiner does not expect the restrictions on many BVG bus routes to be overcome quickly. "BVG is making an effort, but we must not be under any illusions that the situation will improve in the short term," the CDU politician told the Berliner Zeitung (online). "However, I expect BVG operations to return to normal by the end of 2024. Things must improve again for the timetable change next year." The new CEO Henrik Falk, who will take over in January, has the task of bringing stability to the system.

Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) had severely reduced its services on many bus routes with the timetable change on December 10, citing staff shortages as the reason. According to information at the time, the public transport company was short of around 350 bus drivers. A high sickness rate had recently exacerbated the situation, and problems were also mounting on the subway.

"We already had an emergency situation at BVG in the summer of 2022, and even then there were restrictions on many bus routes," said Schreiner. "However, we were surprised that BVG had to cut its services so severely for the timetable change in December 2023. We didn't expect the cuts to be on such a scale."

She understands the problems, says Schreiner. "But as the customer, we expect BVG to provide the agreed services. BVG cannot conclude a contract with the state of Berlin and then be told that Unfortunately, we can't deliver."

Against this background, the state has reduced the advance payments to BVG. "This year, we have already reduced the advance payment by around 8.9 million euros, in particular due to the exceptional bus timetable and the reduced performance of the subway due to the partial closure of the U6," said Schreiner.

BVG press release on bus timetables from 28.11.2023 Berliner Zeitung interview with Schreiner (payment barrier)

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de