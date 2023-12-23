Salzgitter - Schoolgirl injured in the head by exploding firecracker
A 13-year-old schoolgirl in Salzgitter has been injured in the head by an exploding New Year's Eve firecracker. The firecracker was set off by a previously unknown perpetrator at a bus stop on Friday lunchtime, police said on Saturday. Many pupils were at the bus stop after school had finished. The girl had to be given medical treatment by an ambulance crew.
Police statement
Source: www.stern.de