School teacher Zierer demands education master plan because of Pisa

Following the poor performance of Germany's pupils in the latest Pisa study, education professor Klaus Zierer is calling for a package of measures to make up for children's educational deficits. He speaks of "the biggest education crisis of the post-war period" and calls for an "Education 2030 master plan". He is also once again calling for money to be invested in teaching staff in schools rather than in technology.

"The billion-euro digital pact must be transformed into a human pact as quickly as possible," says the professor of school education at the University of Augsburg. "People are more important than technology!" Zierer is one of the best-known school educators in Germany. He is one of the academics who are critical of the digitalization of schools.

"Teachers are the most important players in schools," says Zierer. The current staff are experienced, well-trained and motivated to master the education crisis. In times of teacher shortages, Zierer calls for attractive financial incentives to be created. He proposes an increase in performance bonuses and tangible allowances if teachers work extra hours by teaching additional lessons.

Professor of education calls for reform of teacher training

There should also be better opportunities for lateral entrants, says Zierer. "Without lateral entrants, the shortage of teachers will not be manageable in the medium term." In the long term, he sees the need for "a substantial, not just cosmetic reform of teacher training" in order to bring more teachers into schools. Teacher training is in dire straits worldwide. "The drop-out rate is an economic and biographical disaster."

In order to make up for the learning deficits of current pupils, Zierer proposes the introduction of school offers during the vacations. "Good summer schools with smart digital diagnostic tools can help to remedy deficits in basic skills in the short term and thus raise the level of education again," says Zierer. He also emphasizes that democracy is in crisis and society is drifting apart. This problem must be countered with better political education in schools.

In the international Pisa study, Germany performed worse than ever before in 2022. In reading, mathematics and science, the children achieved the lowest scores that have been measured for Germany since the study series began in 2000. The results were presented a few weeks ago.

