Neukölln - School smeared with hateful lettering

Unknown persons have smeared a school façade in Berlin-Neukölln with hateful lettering. Two anti-Israeli slogans in English and Arabic were discovered on an elementary school on Wednesday afternoon, according to a police spokesperson on Thursday. The graffiti was around eight meters wide and one meter high. Police officers had made the lettering unrecognizable with paint. State security is investigating for incitement to hatred.

Source: www.stern.de