- School Overview: Saxony-Anhalt Positioned in the Middle Tier

Saxony-Anhalt once more lands in the mid-tier group of educational performance in an annual review by the business-supported Initiative New Social Market Economy (INSM). The state places 11th out of 16 in the INSM Education Scorecard, holding the same position as in 2023. Surrounding Saxony keeps leading Germany's education system, with Bavaria and Hamburg following closely, while Thuringia is nearby. At the bottom, as in the previous year, remains Bremen, with Brandenburg directly beneath it, and North Rhine-Westphalia ranking above.

The comparison utilizes 98 education indicators to analyze the federal states' systems. The evaluation is primarily based on criteria related to economic education. It analyzes how well the states' systems reduce educational inequality, contribute to prosperity maintenance, foster workforce skill development, and stimulate growth. It also examines the educational systems' openness and the degree to which equal educational opportunities are achieved.

Educational investment, teacher-student ratio, and attention to care

More specifically, the study investigates the ratio of education investment per student to the overall public expenditure per resident. It also assesses investments in schools and universities, the attention given to childcare within educational institutions, and average class sizes. Detailed results for each federal state will be disclosed on Tuesday.

