- Scholz's brief break announcement - "Just two hours, though"

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) shared a brief experience in combat sports, specifically boxing, during a trip to a wrestling facility. "I used to engage in boxing with a buddy of mine," Scholz shared during his visit to Ringerclub Germania in Potsdam. The experience was short-lived: Following "just two hours," Scholz decided to hang up his boxing gloves.

The Chancellor's preferred physical activities primarily revolve around rowing and running.

He's remained committed to the sports he gradually took up, Scholz explained. These mainly include rowing and running - activities he began later in life. The Chancellor works out regularly, often going for a jog up to three times a week, as he mentioned during his wrestling club visit.

During his approximately one-hour stint at the sports club, Scholz watched a training session of the young wrestlers, answered questions, inquired about their backgrounds, and then snapped a few photos. As part of his summer tour through his Brandenburg constituency, the Chancellor occasionally pops into sports clubs. Last year, Scholz dropped by a boxing club in Potsdam, but he didn't don the boxing gloves again.

