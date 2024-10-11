Scholz's aid bundle for Kiev primarily comprises the pre-announced weaponry

17:39 Baerbock Warns About Russian "Cold War" German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urges expanded backing for Ukraine's air defense amid Russia's ongoing "cold war" against the nation.Inviting Russia to a peace summit remains an option, asserts Baerbock during a Berlin meeting with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, noting, "We need peace more than ever."However, Putin disregards international calls for peace, deliberately damaging civilian structures to force a harsh "cold war" upon Ukraine's people.Consequently, Baerbock stresses the necessity of aiding Ukraine with air defense to safeguard vital energy infrastructure facilities.

17:03 Russian Forces Dominate around Half of Toretsk The Russian military has reportedly seized control of approximately half of the eastern Ukrainian mining town, Toretsk, in the Donetsk region. "Approximately 40 to 50 percent of the city is under Ukrainian control. The remaining city is under enemy occupation," acknowledges city military administration head, Vasyl Chyntsyk, on Ukrainian television.However, Russian expansion came to a halt on Thursday. Estimates suggest around 1,150 inhabitants remain in the heavily devastated city.

16:29 Brussels Prepares Monday Sanctions against Iran The European Union is planning to impose sanctions on Monday due to Iran's alleged supply of ballistic missiles to Russia.This initiative will be rolled out at the EU foreign ministers' summit on Monday, marking the introduction of an "initial package." The sanctions will target both individuals and organizations, discloses a senior EU official, without providing further details.

15:59 Kyiv Probes War Crimes after Journalist's Death in Russian Custody The General Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv investigates potential war crimes following the confirmed death of Ukrainian journalist, Victoria Roschtschyna, in Russian custody.The previous inquiry into her disappearance was reopened, announces the General Prosecutor's Office.Now, suspicions of "intentional murder in the context of a war crime" are being investigated.The 27-year-old journalist's death was confirmed on Thursday by Ukrainian coordination center for prisoners of war spokesperson, Petro Jazenko.The circumstances surrounding her demise remained unclear, he added.

15:29 Russian Advancements in Eastern Ukraine and Kursk Russian troops are reportedly advancing in eastern Ukraine.Russian state-run news agency TASS claims the capture of the village Ostriwske by Russian forces, citing Moscow's Ministry of Defense issues.In the Russian Kursk region, Russian troops have regained control of the settlements Novaya Soroschina and Pokrovskiy.Ukrainian troops crossed into Kursk on August 6 and still maintain a presence there.

14:58 Scholz Vows Additional Major Weapon Delivery to Ukraine German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledges substantial additional military aid to Ukraine worth 1.4 billion euros from Western allies.The assistance includes air defense systems, artillery, and drones, states Scholz during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin.Before his discussion with Scholz, Zelenskyy unveils his Ukraine victory plan that he will share with the chancellor in private. This proposal, he explains, provides a viable opportunity for a fair peace while Russia shuns diplomacy.

14:27 Zelenskyy Solicits Vatican's Support for Prisoner Swap Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls upon Pope Francis to facilitate the release of Ukrainians held in Russian captivity. "We rely on the Vatican's assistance in the return of the Ukrainians held by Russia," Zelenskyy shares on Telegram.Prisoner exchange was the primary focus of his 35-minute conversation with the Pope in the Vatican.Zelenskyy also proposes the Vatican's participation in a prisoner-of-war conference set for the end of October in Canada.

13:56 Russia Allegedly Gains Ground in Donetsk Russian forces are reportedly making further strides in Donetsk, the Ukrainian region.The local administration head, Vasyl Chyntsykh, indicates that the village of Torez is now roughly half under Russian occupation.Ukraine was compelled to abandon the strategic defensive stronghold of Vuhledar in early October. Russian forces are now targeting more territory along the front in Donetsk.

13:47 Scholz Plans Next Week Meeting with Erdogan - "Key Partner" in Ukraine ConflictGerman Chancellor Scholz is scheduled to journey to Turkey at the end of next week.The Chancellor will engage with Turkish President Erdogan in Istanbul on October 19, according to Vice-Government Spokesman Wolfgang Büchner.The intended topics include Russia's war against Ukraine, the Middle Eastern situation, and immigration.Regarding the Ukraine conflict, Büchner emphasizes Turkey's role as a crucial ally. However, a Foreign Office spokesperson denies reports suggesting Turkey's potential inclusion in a fresh contact group for Ukraine. He attributes the speculation to unconfirmed rumors that won't be commented on.

13:36 Putin Commends "Excellent" Relationship with Iran at Initial MeetingRussian president Vladimir Putin commends the robust rapport between Moscow and Tehran during his initial face-to-face meeting with Iranian president Massoud Peseschkian. Putin emphasizes the significance of Russia's relations with Iran and the positive trajectory these relations have been experiencing, mentioning a rise in trade volume this year, based on Kremlin reports, in Ashgabat, where both leaders attended an international conference. Until now, their communication had been limited to phone calls. Ukraine and the USA accuse Iran of supplying weapons, including missiles and drones, to Russia, for use in Russia's war against Ukraine.

13:20 Fire at Crimea Oil Depot Persists After Five DaysLocal authorities report that the fire at a Crimean oil depot, targeted by Ukraine, has yet to be fully extinguished after five days. Firefighters remain on the scene, as per Igor Tkatschenko, head of the Russian-appointed administration, in a Telegram update. Despite this, the situation has been stabilized, and it is now under control. Ukraine launched an attack on the oil terminal in Feodossya on the eastern coast of Crimea, on Monday.

12:56 Faeser Deploys Maritime GSG-9 Unit at Baltic Sea to Deter SabotageFederal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser appears to be bolstering the German police on the North and Baltic Seas, with a permanent maritime GSG 9 unit stationed in the Schleswig-Holstein town of Neustadt. From this coastal city, the specialized anti-terror unit will have a quicker response time in crisis situations. This deployment stems from threats to critical infrastructure due to potential acts of sabotage. The GSG 9's maritime units are equipped with high-speed boats and specialized dive teams.

12:31 Ukrainian Military Intelligence Conducts Cyberattack on Russian Military Training FacilitySources indicate that Ukrainian military intelligence has executed a cyberattack against the network infrastructure of Kaspiysk, a city in Russia's North Caucasus region, home to the North Caucasian Federal University. This research facility trains drone operators, digital communication specialists, engineers, and physicists for the Russian military. The hackers reportedly published a call to support the offensive operations of the Ukrainian armed forces.

11:56 ntv Correspondent in Odessa: Ukraine Anticipates Disappointing Ceasefire DealIn the wake of the Ramstein conference cancellation, Zelensky visits European leaders in London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin. During his meeting with Scholz and Steinmeier in Germany, topics of interest are expected to be discussed. ntv reporter Stephan Richter has some insights into possible topics for discussion.

11:35 Zelensky Meets with Pope Francis in the VaticanUkrainian President Zelensky had a half-hour meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican, where he presented the Pope with a painting entitled "The Massacre of Bucha," depicting a little girl among debris. This was Zelensky's third encounter with the Pope since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Pope has frequently advocated for peace in Ukraine, with his appeals sometimes drawing criticism in Kyiv. Recently, Francis sparked a diplomatic conflict between Ukraine and the Vatican when he urged Ukraine to "lay down weapons and negotiate." Afterward, Zelensky is scheduled to travel to Berlin.

11:05 Söder and Röttgen Advocate Stronger Support for UkraineCSU leader Markus Söder presses for Germany to maintain its unity in backing Ukraine, which is currently under attack from Russia. Söder states that the German Union should not be swayed by the opinions of the AfD or Sahra Wagenknecht. He adds that the AfD and Wagenknecht are "Putin's mouthpieces," and that German foreign policy ought not be influenced by these individuals. Söder rejects the idea of engaging in diplomatic resolutions to settle the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, stating that such appeasement would create new threats, endangering half of Europe within five to six years. Meanwhile, CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen advocates for increased aid to Ukraine and castigates the current federal government for its policies. Röttgen expresses disappointment over the cancellation of the Ramstein conference, set to take place tomorrow. He believes that the absence of the American president at this conference is indicative of weak leadership in Europe, which is unable to achieve tangible results in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

10:51 Lengthy Prison Sentence for Suspect in Russian Recruitment Office Bomb PlotA Russian man has been sentenced to eighteen years in prison by a military court for allegedly attempting to bomb an army recruitment office. The 45-year-old from Siberia was found guilty of collaborating with a foreign state, being a member of a terrorist organization, and attempting to conduct a terrorist attack, based on the testimony of the FSB security service. According to investigators, the man had contacted a representative of a paramilitary organization, considered a terrorist group in Russia, through the internet, with the intention of burning down a recruitment office in Barnaul, southern Siberia, using incendiary devices.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has landed in Turkmenistan, taking part in an international summit with key politicians from Central Asia. Putin was scheduled to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to discuss issues in the Middle East. In his opening speech, Putin expressed his intentions to establish a new global order alongside his allies and partners, as demonstrated in a clip released by the Kremlin. Moscow and Tehran inked a deal worth approximately 1.5 billion euros, under which Iran will supply Russia with drones for use in the conflict against Ukraine. The United States alleges that Iran has also provided Russia with short-range ballistic missiles.

10:21 Ukraine Reports Russian Helicopter's Demise

Ukrainian forces claim to have destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkiv region, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. No specifics on how the helicopter was destroyed were supplied by the Ukrainian armed forces. The helicopter was estimated to be worth between 10 and 15 million dollars.

09:50 Kiesewetter Warns of Ukraine's Total Subjugation Threat

CDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter stresses the significance of unequivocal support for Ukraine as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to visit Germany. Kiesewetter stated on ARD "Morgenmagazin" that the importance of the situation is often overlooked. "Ukraine is at risk of complete submission, mass exodus, and Putin says: Why should I engage in negotiations?" Diplomatic efforts have failed to force Russian President Putin to the negotiating table "because he sees that Ukraine is running short on ammunition."

09:19 Ukraine: Russia Deploys 50,000 Soldiers to Kursk

Since the initiation of the Ukrainian offensive, Russia has reportedly transferred approximately 50,000 soldiers from other frontlines to the Russian region of Kursk, as per Ukrainian military leader Oleksandr Syrskyi in a television documentary, according to the Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian leadership had explained that one of the primary objectives of the offensive since August was to divert Russian forces from the battlegrounds in Ukraine.

08:51 Lange Disfavors Pursuing Peace through Ceding Ukrainian Territories

Security expert Nico Lange cautions against ceding any Ukrainian territories to Russia. "If we surrender some Ukrainian territories to Putin, peace will not be achieved." He stated to the Bild newspaper. "Putin's objective is not the territories, but dominion over Ukraine."

08:13 Glukhovsky Sees Putin's Ambition to Corrupt the New Generation

Russian writer Dmitry Glukhovsky, who has sought refuge in Europe, anticipates resistance against Kremlin leader Putin during his exile. "Over the past three decades before the war, a generation has emerged that aspires to a normal, joyful, and free life," said the 45-year-old. Despite the presence of many Russian city-dwellers who support the war against Ukraine, they hold the potential for resistance against the system. He predicts that Putin will try to corrupt "this new generation" and subdue them within the next five to seven years. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic about the future as the war is unpopular in Russia, and many people in the country yearn for a different life.

07:36 Ukraine Reports Multiple Casualties after Odessa AttackIn a Russian missile strike on the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa, four individuals were reported dead, according to local authorities. A ballistic missile hit a two-story structure where civilians resided and worked, regional governor Oleh Kiper announced on Telegram. Ten more people sustained injuries.

07:11 NATO Urges Germany to Significantly Enhance Defense SpendingThe NATO views Chancellor Olaf Scholz's "turnaround" policy as inadequate and demands a substantial increase in Germany's defense spending. "Two percent is not enough for Germany. It needs to aim for three percent," said Germany's top NATO general, Christian Badia, to the "Süddeutsche Zeitung". Germany is currently barely meeting the NATO target of spending two percent of its GDP on defense, with a GDP of around four trillion euros, three percent would currently represent about 40 billion euros more annually.

06:49 Insurance Rates for Ukrainian Shipping Corridor SoarInsurance rates for ships passing through the Ukrainian shipping corridor in the Black Sea have skyrocketed this week following Russia's escalated attacks on critical ports, as reported by Bloomberg, citing two unnamed market participants. The rates have now climbed to one percent of the ship's value. Although traffic remains stable, further attacks could discourage shipowners and make them more cautious.

06:21 Ukraine Records Over 140 New Drone ModelsSince the beginning of the year, more than 140 unmanned aerial systems and 33 ground robot systems of Ukrainian origin have been authorized for use in the military, as reported by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, according to the state news agency Ukrinform. Approximately 40 percent of these were registered in the third quarter, indicating a surge in Ukrainian weapons manufacturing.

05:42 Klitschko Reports Explosions in KyivExplosions were reportedly heard in Kyiv during the night, with air defense units active in the capital, "RBC-Ukraine" reported, citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "Explosion sounds are heard in the capital - air defense units are active. Stay in shelters," he wrote on Telegram.

04:17 Zelensky Heads to Berlin for Talks with Scholz Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to visit Berlin, progressing through various European capitals. As suggested by reports from Kyiv, a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled for 2:30 PM. In these discussions, Zelensky aims to discuss additional assistance for Ukraine, including weapon deliveries for defense against Russian intruders, and endeavors towards a peaceful resolution. Initially, Zelensky had planned to attend a gathering on Ukraine's situation at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein on Saturday, but this event was put off after U.S. President Joe Biden decided against his German tour due to Hurricane "Milton". On Thursday, Zelensky engaged with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in London. Subsequently, he met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris before traveling to Rome to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Throughout his European expedition, Zelensky seeks further help in combating the Russian invasion troops.

03:21 Biden and Scholz Reinforce Support for Ukraine Against Russian Aggression Following the temporary cancellation of his German visit, U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have emphasized their continuous alliance, marked by their joint backing of Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, as per a statement issued in Washington. The US-Germany relationship is considered an "enduring strength," according to the statement. Biden had postponed his intended state visit to Germany this week due to Hurricane "Milton," which impacted Florida on Wednesday night. The scheduled meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group on Saturday at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein has also been called off.

02:40 Russian Offensive Intensifies in Eastern Ukraine Russian troops are pressing their campaign in eastern Ukraine with significant force, according to Ukrainian military reports. There were 114 assaults throughout Thursday, as reported in the evening situation report by the Ukrainian General Staff. Approximately 30 attacks occurred on the Lyman front section, situated in the Donetsk region. The front section also includes the remaining villages in the Luhansk region, which Russia hasn't yet occupied. Moscow declared the entire Luhansk region annexed in 2022. The main areas of attack also included Pokrovsk and Kurachiv. The military's figures currently remain unverified in detail but suggest the intensity of the fighting. The military-affiliated but unofficial Ukrainian blog DeepState reported in the evening that four small villages on the eastern front had been seized by the Russian army.

01:49 Preparing for Scholz's Meet with Zelensky: Officials Advocate for Long-Range Weapons for Kyiv As Scholz prepares to meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky, foreign and defense experts from the Green, FDP, and Union parties are advocating for the delivery of German weapon systems with expansive range to Ukraine. According to Green politician Hofreiter in a conversation with the "Rheinische Post", "We must substantially increase the supply of air defense, ammunition, and long-range weapons to Ukraine." Green politician Hofreiter warned, "Range limitations on delivered weapons do not promote de-escalation, but rather facilitate additional Russian attacks." The chairwoman of the Defense Committee in the European Parliament, Strack-Zimmermann of the FDP, criticized, "Ukraine is drowning, and we're still only throwing it life vests to save it from drowning." CDU defense expert Wadephul reiterated his demand for the provision of German cruise missiles to Ukraine, stating, "The delivery of Taurus would bring substantial aid. This is evident from the successful Ukrainian attacks on Russian depots located deep in the rear using cruise missiles with equivalent striking power."

23:53 Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Italy Planned for July 2025 Italy has proposed organizing a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in July 2025. The conference on Ukraine's reconstruction is scheduled for July 10 and 11, 2025, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced to journalists in Rome. "Ukraine is not alone, and we will support it as long as required."

22:21 Non-Citizens to Be Allowed in Officer Roles within Ukrainian Military Foreign nationals will soon be permitted to hold officer positions within the Ukrainian military, following the approval of a corresponding law amendment by the Ukrainian parliament. Until now, foreign volunteers could only serve in the ranks of infantry or as sergeants. "The primary idea is to enable the recruitment of foreigners not only as soldiers and sergeants but also as officers," wrote MP Oleksii Honcharenko on Telegram.

